Future Redsides dominate

Youth basketball players representing the South Wasco County third and fourth graders finished the regular season with an unblemished 7-0 overall record during play for the Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation Department. In their finale, SWC won its seventh straight by a 50-20 margin in a matchup played in Tygh Valley on Saturday, Feb. 25. This group next heads out for another basketball tournament scheduled to run on April 8-9 in Portland.