Future Redsides dominate

Pictured from left to right, starting in the back row: Marcos Chavez, Landon Olson, George Barnett, Storm McCoy, Keith Moody, Jack Miles, Jason Hull, Jordan Barley and Zack McFaul. Kneeling down in the front row is Nick Packard. Not in the picture are coaches Jim Hull, Jeff McCoy and Gretchen McCoy. Contributed photo/Ronda Hull

As of Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Youth basketball players representing the South Wasco County third and fourth graders finished the regular season with an unblemished 7-0 overall record during play for the Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation Department. In their finale, SWC won its seventh straight by a 50-20 margin in a matchup played in Tygh Valley on Saturday, Feb. 25. This group next heads out for another basketball tournament scheduled to run on April 8-9 in Portland.

