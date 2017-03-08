Oregon snowpack rebounds

PORTLAND (AP) — The statewide snowpack for Oregon is 138 percent of normal after a harsh winter that featured plenty of snow and heavy rainfall.
The Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service released numbers Tuesday that also show above-average precipitation statewide.
The last time Oregon's snowpack was well above normal on March 1 was in 2008, when it was 157 percent of normal.
Last year, Oregon's snowpack was 94 percent of normal.
Scott Oviatt, a hydrologist with the USDA, says snow accumulation in February was twice the normal amount at many monitoring locations.
The combined news is a boon for farmers who have struggled with drought recently in much of the state.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment