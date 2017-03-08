For the Record for Mar. 8

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday March 8, 2017

Hospital Admissions

March 7: Pamela Robbins, The Dalles; Susan Janson, address unlisted; Karen Wright, address unlisted; Leonard Rankin, Wasco.

Hospital Discharges

None authorized

Accidents

The Dalles city

March 7, 8:25 a.m. – Single car rollover, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 84. Woman said she was cut off by a car and rolled her own car, which was totaled.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

March 7, 1:10 a.m. -- MCFR was dispatched to Dell Road on a report of an unknown type of fire seen from the overlook. It was a two-story house on fire in Mosier and MCFR was responding as mutual aid. Firefighters helped remove ammunition, reloading powder, fuel and other flammables from the garage, as well as dirt bikes, welding machine and fuel cans. MCFR crews deployed two attack lines on the fire. Once fire was knocked down and appeared to be under control, command was passed to Mosier Fire and all MCFR crew returned to quarters.

March 7, 2:33 a.m. – MCFR dispatched to the 900 block of E. 12th on a possible hazardous material issue. Crew met elderly woman who said a terrible odor was giving her a sore throat. MCFR crews detected no odor and they checked inside of house with air monitor but detected nothing abnormal. Crew returned to quarters.

March 7, 5:49 p.m. – MCFR dispatched to the 1700 block of E. 10th on a report of odor of propane. MCFR crews detected no odor on arrival. Crews checked one-block area of reported location and detected no odor of gas or propane. Neighbors also said they smelled no odors. Nothing out of ordinary was detected, so crew returned to quarters.

The agency responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller at the in-lieu site reported Tuesday afternoon her boyfriend came in and started choking her in front of her boys. Theodore Justus Frank, 57, The Dalles, was arrested for fourth-degree assault (domestic).

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood said Tuesday afternoon that a man on a bike with a trailer full of cans had been trespassed several times from the property and they would like to press charges. The man was trespassed by store management and a police officer.

A caller in the 300 block of West 13th Street reported Tuesday afternoon an abandoned tent trailer had been parked in front of the Rorick House Museum for a year. A tire on the vehicle was marked by an officer.

A caller in the 900 block of Pentland reported Tuesday evening she was checking her security cameras from the previous night and had footage of a male entering her home at about 3 a.m., and when she woke up, the back door was wide open. She said she remembered her dogs barking during the night. Nothing appeared to be damaged or taken. The man was inside for less than a minute.

Video showed the suspect being met by a dog and running away. Nothing was taken and the suspect appeared to be a male juvenile wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

A woman in Texas called Tuesday evening to say her ex-mother-in-law took her young daughter without permission from another family member. The woman was not sure who had legal custody of her daughter, she believed she did, but was allowing other family members to care for the child. She requested a welfare check. Police called the woman and learned it was a civil matter. The woman could not articulate that the child was in danger and she was having custody problems with her ex.

Wasco County

Caller in 200 block of S. Lakewood Road Tuesday afternoon reported a horse in a very confined area and a foot deep in ice. Deputy met with owner who showed where horse was being kept.

The horse had covered stall with rubber floor and sawdust chips with water and hay. The animal was healthy and in good condition.

A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Discovery Center Drive Wednesday morning. Information taken.

A pedestrian improperly positioned near highway was stopped near the intersection of Sixth Street and Chenowith Loop Road Wednesday morning. Subject in the road and potential traffic hazard.

