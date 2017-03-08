What The Fest decision made

A neighboring landowner has seen a favorable decision from the Oregon Court of Appeals in his longtime fight against the “What the Festival” music event near Dufur.

The March 1 ruling held that the local circuit court was wrong in 2013 when it said it lacked jurisdiction to rule on Ken Thomas’s argument that Wasco County violated land use laws when it granted an event permit for the festival even though promoters did not get land use permits to build several permanent structures.

Circuit courts can’t rule on land use decisions, the appeals court said, but they can rule on cases where a person is asking that land use rules be enforced. The appeals court opinion said people can ask a court to enforce land use rules “when a violator engages in a land use contrary to a zoning ordinance and that violator ‘has filed no application to allow that use or have it declared permissible through a land use decision.’”

The court ruled that this case constituted “such a proceeding.”

The appeals court did uphold one ruling of the circuit court, which was to deny a writ of review sought by Thomas. The lower court held, and the appeals court agreed, that state law does not require applicants for outdoor mass gathering permits to demonstrate compliance with land use laws.

Thomas, who owns 2,800 acres of timberland around the festival property, filed a request for declaratory relief with the Wasco County Circuit Court in summer 2013. He asked for a declaration that the event permit was granted in violation of state land use law, and that the improvements made be removed.

Improvements included a road and culvert, among other things.

Judge John Olson declined to hear the matter, saying it was outside his jurisdiction. The festival was held less than two weeks later. Each year, the four-day music venue draws thousands of people.

Thomas said if the festival promoters don’t appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court — they have 35 days from March 1 to do so — he will file a brief with the circuit court, making the same argument to the court as before.

Peter Livingston, who argued the case for Thomas, said, “What the court said is there is development there that hasn’t been permitted properly. So, I expect the next step would be to get it permitted or else removed.”

He said, “Initially, the whole controversy arose because Mr. Thomas contended the development was going on without permits, and the message from everyone was, ‘That’s not the case.’ Now the court of appeals has said, ‘Yes, it is the case.’”

Brad Timmons, attorney for Wasco County, said he would not be commenting on the matter until the county commission had reviewed it in a closed-door session, set for Friday at 1 p.m.

An attorney for the festival promoter could not be reached for comment.

Thomas argues the county erred in not requiring land use permits for a road.

The appeals court noted, “Although the county planner characterized the new road as a ‘driveway’ permitted in conjunction with the existing residence, it is clear that the county understood that the road was intended to serve the festival.

“ The application for the road approach permit listed the purpose of the approach as ‘commercial’ and the permit itself described as its purpose ‘constructing new approach to access [festival] parking lot.”

Thomas said, “The court of appeals was pretty clear that they felt the county had not followed their land use rules or state law.

The county could just say, ‘We get it and we’ll follow the rules,’ but if they choose not to, I’ll have to go to court again.”

He said, “All they have to say is ‘We realize we should’ve had a permitting process for these alterations and now we will do that.’ And they give a public notice and people can file comments and they apply the law and make their decisions.”

Thomas grew up in Dufur, practiced law on Wall Street for a time, then joined the U.S. foreign service 25 years ago. He is a legal advisor to the U.S. secretary of state on international law.

Thomas said the promoters of the festival, Moonshine Events, LLC, have built swimming ponds and cut down timber and their website says they plan to keep building and expanding.

“Don’t get me wrong,” Thomas said, “the promoter has been up front and honest: ‘I’m here to make money, I’m here to build a big festival, I need to build a bunch of stuff.’”

And Thomas said he is not “the Sierra Club out against the festival.” He has timberland that he wants to harvest – once the market turns favorable again — and his main concern is that the festival presents a fire danger to his trees.

“I don’t think 6,000 people with open campfires should be happening in declared fire season,” he said.

He said of 2013, “That year the fire danger was so bad that under Oregon state forest rules, I could not drive a pickup onto my own land and they held an outdoor gathering for several thousand people for four days.”

He said he brought it up to the Oregon Department of Forestry, “they said, ‘Well, what they’re doing are not forest operations and our rules only apply to forest operations.’ And I’m like, how insane is that?”

Thomas said his land is identically zoned to the festival land. He said he would not be able to do the same things on his property. “It’s about everybody getting treated equally.”

He said, ironically, a mass gathering on Eightmile Road was forced by the county to remove permanent structures it had erected.