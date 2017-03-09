Basketball celebrated at annual banquet

Overlooking a full attendance of basketball players and their parents in the commons at The Dalles Middle School, The Dalles head basketball coach Nathan Morris can see the high school and youth programs taking that next step over the next few years.

Along with the junior varsity and varsity teams, players from the Columbia Gorge Basketball Academy swelled the total to 105.

“When you have so many players involved in basketball, it gives you hope for the future of the program,” Morris said. “If we can keep them continuously working on their game, I feel we can be a very competitive team at the 5A level.”

For the Riverhawks, Josh Nisbet was awarded the Most Improved Player, Oscar Fernandez earned the distinction of being the varsity team’s best defender, and Dakota Murr was the top offensive selection.

Morris also passed out letters and gave kind thoughts to the seniors Dawson Hoffman, Dominique Seufalemua, Eric Flores and Johnny Miller.

Morris emphasized the athletes playing additional sports, but also still finding time to hone their basketball skills.

Getting faster and stronger are two other things he wants to see from all the players coming up through the pipeline.

Hoffman reiterated his confidence in the team moving forward, adding that the underclassmen who played varsity minutes will certainly progress through that court time experience.

“The young guys on this team have a great amount of potential,” Hoffman said. “From the freshmen that we brought up this year, Dalles (Seufalemua) and Jake (Hernandez), and then Jack (Bonham), Josh (Nisbet) and Oscar (Fernandez) have great potential as long as they work for it. They need to get in the weight room. That can really make a difference, especially later in the season.”

TD celebrated its first postseason berth since the 2011-2012 campaign, and have some pieces to fit alongside Murr, who will be a senior at the start of the 2017-2018 season.

With the success this year, the expectations have been raised to meet or surpass what occurred during the winter season.

“You have to take this step before you take the next step,” Morris said. “Hopefully, this step makes us realize where we need to get if we want to win a playoff game. Very rarely do teams go years without making the playoffs and then jump right in and expect an easy ‘W.’ That is not how that works. Hopefully, this is big step towards the future.”

The future hoops players were well-represented for their solid contributions for the Columbia Gorge Basketball Academy, as program president Greg Cummings announced awards to players in the third-through-eighth grades.

For the third-grade boys, taking the Riverhawk Award was Jason Hull, Evan Ortega had his name called as Most Improved and Reese Kenslow won the Mr. Hustle award.

On the fourth-grade team, Nolan Cates won the Riverhawk Award, Thomas Capek was Most Improved and Avery Schwartz earned Mr. Hustle.

Overall, the fifth-grade boys team finished with a 20-5 record with three tournament championships.

Andre Niko received Riverhawk Award honors, Calvin Floyd received Most Improved and taking home the Mr. Hustle award was Henry Begay.

Coming off a tournament title at last weekend’s Columbia Gorge Classic, the fifth-graders, coached by Cummings, finished with three tournament crowns and a 20-5 record.

Cummings focuses more on off-court citizenship than athletic accomplishments when it comes to his coaching philosophy.

“It spans further than the game of basketball though,” Cummings said. “For me, a lot of what we teach on the basketball floor, we try to correlate that to something in life. If the kids can come out of this program better basketball players, but also better people, that is the most important thing to me.”

Just like the fifth-grade squad, the sixth-graders hoisted a tournament trophy last week, won three titles and had a 14-11 record under coaches Ken Brock and Phil Hukari.

Styles DeLeon received the sixth-grade team’s Riverhawk Award, Manatu Crichton-Tunai picked up Most Improved and Riley Brock was Mr. Hustle.

Coach Brock said that the biggest factor in sustaining success and building TD’s athletic programs revolves around keeping these teams together, while pursuing greatness.

“I know we are getting a lot of great involvement from the high school program and the coaches are showing interest down at this level, so that is an awesome level of support for these kids to have,” coach Brock said. “To have a coach come down and get involved with kids that he is going to coach in the next five years is a great thing to see. That is what it will take to build these programs and help us turn the corner.”

In the seventh-grade ranks, Shane Floyd took home the Riverhawk Award, Jameson Woodside was named Most Improved and Tristan Bass scored Mr. Hustle.

The eighth-grade group had five players take home honors, led by Riverhawk Award winner, Cates.

Hunter Padberg was the team’s Offensive Player of the Year, Conner Cummings picked up Defensive Player of the Year recognition, Ian Anderson picked up the Mr. Hustle award and Spencer Taylor earned the most votes as Most Improved.

The CGBA introduced a girls’ fifth-and-sixth grade program under Ryan LeBreton, capping the year with a second-place finish in tournament action last weekend, with a four-point loss in the title game.

Victoria Males won the Riverhawk Award, Julie Hull notched the team’s Miss Hustle selection and Anika Brackenbury scored Most Improved.

For more information on the program or to join, call Cummings at 541-980-5978.