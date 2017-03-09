City eyes parking

Employee parking is a big cause of the downtown parking shortage, a task force reported to The Dalles City Council last week.

The task force recommended the city eventually build a multi-story parking garage to handle what is expected to be increasing needs for parking. In the near term, it recommends replacing parallel parking with angled parking on Washington Street between Third and Sixth, which would add an estimated 18 parking spots. It also advises removing some yellow no-parking striping where possible, and removing all unused drive approaches and replace with curbs to open them to on-street parking.

The task force was formed last June and charged with reviewing current parking conditions and availability in the downtown area and issuing recommendations to improve the situation.

The 10-member task force included four citizens and six city staff and agency members.

It met nine times, and the city council unanimously accepted the group’s final report and recommendations last week.

There are approximately 220 businesses downtown. If each business has an average of two employees, that creates the need for 440 parking spaces just for employees, the report stated.

Thus, finding a suitable place for employees to park was given serious consideration by the task force.

“We cannot simply tell employees they aren’t allowed to park in an area withough giving them alternative options and making them aware of those options,” the report stated.

The Dalles City Councilor Darcy Long-Curtiss said the parking needs of employees could not be overlooked.

“There are several areas where it is proposed that employees no longer be allowed to park, despite the fact that the surrounding businesses have parking lots and other on-street parking available for their customers,” Long-Curtiss said.

“This is compounded by the fact that the alternative employee parking would then be shifted to other areas, which I consider undesirable, such as in front of residences along Fourth Street or several blocks away in areas that many of those employees don't feel safe accessing.”

Councilor Russ Brown said there might be serious tradeoffs if the parking configuration is altered on Washington to angled parking. “There will certainly be more accidents with angled parking, but I guess that’s the price you pay,” he said.

The task force report was broken into low-, intermediate-, and high-cost project options to alleviate parking problems. The two main “high cost” options include building a multi-level parking structure, and creating park and ride lots outside the downtown area with transit service into the core business district.

In the “intermediate cost” category, one option listed was the purchase or lease of the old Urness Motors sales lot across from The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce office on West Second Street.

The key low cost options were the angled parking, reduced yellow striping and removal of unused drive approaches.

Other low cost ideas included establishing an employee parking lot with designated times for employee parking and, separately, putting time limits on downtown parking, which would preclude employees from parking in a single spot all day.

However, they propose that the time limits not be enforced by meters, but just by signage.

The task force agreed that “ultimately, construction of a new multi-level parking structure in the downtown will be required. As development projects in the downtown continue to gain interest and become closer to reality, parking demands in the downtown will only increase.”

Mayor Steve Lawrence said dealing with parking constraints will continue to be an important topic for the city in the months to come.

Council member Timothy McGlothlin said having the report finalized was an essential step to finding a way to solve the parking problems facing the city.

“It seems that for each issue we face, a barrier to success is standing in front,” McGlothlin said. “It is the city council's responsibility to remove those barriers, or at least find a path around.”

Long-Curtiss said she would like to hear from community members about ideas to alleviate the shortage of parking spaces in The Dalles.

“Now that the report has been released, I hope the community takes this opportunity to communicate their thoughts and give constructive feedback on how we can increase parking in a way that creates a thriving downtown from the consumer, business owner and employee perspectives,” she said.