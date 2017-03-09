Police focus on crossing safety

Coming soon to a crosswalk near you: a well-publicized, clearly marked enforcement action to urge drivers to yield to pedestrians entering crosswalks.

The first of four such actions is planned for Monday, March 20, said The Dalles Police Officer Jeff Kienlen, the department’s traffic safety officer.

The grant-funded actions require the police department to notify the public via the news media a week in advance. Then Kienlen will post large yellow signs on the day of the action two blocks ahead of the target intersection, which will be Third and Court streets.

That intersection alone generates plenty of complaints, sometimes from police officers themselves, many of whom have nearly been hit crossing the street to and from city hall, Kienlen said.

Since Patrick Ashmore became police chief in The Dalles last summer, he has been hearing

plenty of complaints about drivers not stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks.

He asked Kienlen, as traffic enforcement officer, to focus on it, and Kienlen secured a $2,800 state grant for the enforcement actions.

He took a six-hour training class on Monday, and will line up five police department personnel to work each of the enforcement actions.

One will be the designated walker, who will be clearly intending to cross the street and will be wearing brightly colored clothes. A spotter nearby will film drivers, and if a driver doesn’t yield to the walker, he will radio the color and make of the vehicle to three officers who will be positioned up ahead to pull over drivers.

He will have the walker on the eastern crosswalk of the intersection, by the Commodore II Building and the old Elks Lodge building.

That will give drivers even more visibility to see the walker. The enforcement action has to be done during daylight hours, and during dry weather.

Kienlen also plans to put barriers on both sides of the street to temporarily prevent parking in probably two parking spaces along both sides of Third Street by city hall and the police department, giving drivers maximum visibility of the walker.

“We’re not trying to be tricky and sneaky, we want to make it all out there,” he said.

The enforcement action will have cones set out 131 feet from the target crosswalk. That is considered adequate distance in that 20 mph zone for drivers to see and react to a walker by hitting the brakes and then for their car to come to a stop.

If the driver is 131 feet away or more but doesn’t stop, they will be ticketed. The fine is $260. If they are less than 131 feet, they won’t be, Kienlen said.

Kienlen said a pedestrian has responsibilities too. They must clearly signal intent to cross, by putting a toe, arm, cane, or wheel of a bike, out over the curb and into the street. Just looking at traffic and making eye contact with drivers, for example, does not constitute intent.

“A lot of citizens think that when they’re standing on the sidewalk, and no part of their body is physically in the sidewalk, they believe that cars have to stop for them, and that is not the law,” he said.

Another common problem, especially in the two-lane, one-way streets downtown, is that the driver closest to a pedestrian will stop, but the driver in the far lane will continue driving.

That is its own violation, and also carries a $260 fine.

“If you come up to an intersection and a car is stopped at the crosswalk, you have to stop,” Kienlen said.

Officers will be focusing on two state laws: ORS 811.028, which is failure to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian, and ORS 811.020, which is passing a stopped vehicle at a crosswalk. Both are Class B traffic violations.

Kienlen said he has seen the problem of drivers failing to stop for pedestrians for his entire 22-year career with the department, but he feels it has gotten worse, especially with all the distractions drivers have.

At his training, Kienlen heard from other officers that many drivers who are ticketed for failing to yield are a) angry, and b) they say they didn’t see the pedestrian. That’s why the actions are videotaped, so the drivers can be shown what happened. “And 90 percent of these people just go to court and plead guilty after they’ve seen the video.”

“It’ll be interesting for us to see how effective it is in enhancing the safety of our public and our pedestrians. And I’m hopeful that the public reaction would be positive,” Kienlen said.

Kienlen plans to hold the events every four to six weeks – about the amount of time it takes people to stop a good behavior if it’s not being enforced.

Kienlen said in his work as a traffic officer, he gets complaints from people telling him he should be working instead on serious crimes, such as catching murderers or robbers.

But statistics bear out that speeding kills and maims too. Twice as many people die every day from traffic crashes than are killed in homicides, he said.

In 2015 in Oregon, 74 pedestrians were killed in accidents, and 874 injured. The percentage of pedestrians injured in a crosswalk was 68.8 percent, versus 33.9 percent who were not in crosswalks.

“People have a perception of safety when crossing in a crosswalk, but statistics show you’re twice as likely to be killed when crossing in a crosswalk,” he said.