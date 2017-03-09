For the Record for Mar. 9

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday March 9, 2017

Hospital Admissions

March 8: Gary Smith, The Dalles; George Bauman, Tygh Valley.

Hospital Dismissals

March 8: Alvin Tetzloff, The Dalles; Karen Wright, address unlisted

Accidents

There are no crashes to report on this date.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

No information was made available by the department on this date.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Animal control responded to the 2800 block of West 7th Street Wednesday morning after a caller reported a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Animal control responded to the 600 block of West 14th Street Wednesday afternoon on a report of a dog at large.

The dog was picked up and had a chip. Contact was made with the owner who retrieved the animal. A report was taken.

A weapons denial report was taken Wednesday evening in the 3300 block of West 6th Street. The incident is under investigation.

Kenneth Manuel Barajas, 36, Parkdale, was arrested early Thursday morning in the 900 block of West 11th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation and contempt of court. He was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Wasco County

David F.B. Ruppe, 59, Mosier, was arrested Wednesday evening in Mosier during a traffic stop and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Regional Jail

Russell Lloyd Watlamett, 55, White Swan, Wash., was transported in and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Heather Carroll Coleman, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Wednesday, March 8

Powerball – 23-33-42-46-59; Powerball: 4; Multiplier: 2

Megabucks – 3-9-10-19-29-38

Win for Life – 25-58-74-76

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 6-7-8-0; 4 p.m. 8-4-8-6; 7 p.m. 9-6-0-9; 10 p.m. 1-3-3-1

Lucky Lines – 4-5-10-15-20-22-28-29

Washington

Wednesday, March 8

Lotto – 3-6-10-11-12-24

Hit 5 – 15-19-31-34-35

Match 4 – 3-13-15-21

Daily Game – 2-2-9