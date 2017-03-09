Search for missing TD man resumes

HOOD RIVER — Rescue crews resumed their search Thursday for a skier from The Dalles who went missing near Mt. Hood Meadows on Tuesday.

Steve Leavitt, 57, last scanned his ski lift pass around 11:30 a.m. March 7. Family members reported him missing about 7:30 p.m. Crews organized by the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office spent most of Wednesday searching for Levitt, but officials said heavy snow and wind made for near-white-out conditions. The search was put on hold when it got dark. Family members said Leavitt is an experienced skier. He was at Meadows with his brother, who gave rescue teams an approximate area in Heather Canyon where they typically ski. Hood River County Sheriff Sgt. Pete Hughes said attempts were made to ping Leavitt’s cell; however there’s no cell service in the canyon. Leavitt reportedly did not have a locator beacon. The search involves members of Portland Mountain Rescue, the Crag Rats, Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol and Mountain Wave Search and Rescue.