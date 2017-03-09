Training future leaders

Lucas Knopf, 8, and Joseph Derryberry, 8, can each list plenty of things they like about being a Royal Ranger — including camping, fishing and other outdoor activities —but community outreach tops their lists.

“I like to help people,” said Knopf.

The boys have mowed lawns for neighbors, delivered firewood and performed many other chores as part of The Dalles “outpost” that operates out of the Life in Christ Center.

Service is an important part of being a Ranger, said Steven Derryberry, outpost coordinator.

Knopf and Derryberry recently received the Gold Trail award to show completion of Ranger Kids, the group for kindergarten through second graders. Derryberry’s vest from that era sports 50 achievement patches and Knopf displays 48.

The individual steps the boys took to earn each patch were designed to help them grow physically, spiritually, mentally and socially. Older Rangers mentor those who are younger.

“We give them the opportunity to be leaders within their own peer group,” said Steven.

Knopf and Derryberry are now part of the Discovery Rangers for grades three through five, and will face even more complex challenges to earn merit badges. In a few years, they will advance to Adventure Rangers, grades six through eight, and then move into the fourth and final group, Expedition Rangers for high schoolers. The Gold Medal of Achievement is the top award that a Ranger can earn, representing a full 13 years of work and learning.

The Rangers’ program has been around since 1962 and was developed by the late Rev. Johnnie Barnes, an Assemblies of God youth director in Texas.

The uniforms, mottos, practices and operation closely resemble the Boy Scouts, but Derryberry said the values differ slightly and the Rangers operate in more than 90 other nations. A camping theme is at the heart of most Rangers’ activities and youth must demonstrate specific knowledge, skills and abilities to earn merit badges. Workbooks are compiled to record their achievements.

“We communicate with the boys to let them know what our expectations are,” said Derryberry. Although the Rangers were initially found in Assemblies of God churches, a variety of denominations now have outposts.

The outpost in The Dalles is the 28th established in Oregon, he said. The outposts across the state come together each year for a pow-wow that Derryberry said expands the social circle of young Rangers.

Every four years, there is a national gathering in Missouri, headquarters for the Assembly of God doctrine.

Derryberry said the mission of the Rangers is to create strong Christian leaders through mentoring relationships with commanders. “We want to teach them to be Christ-like servant leaders,” he said. “We want them to graduate, get into the community and be a positive influence.”

Lessons are taught by leaders called “commanders” through adventures such as hiking, rappelling, mountain climbing, building and launching rockets, and even learning about what life was like on the frontier of the Old West.

“We love outdoor stuff, we do a lot of it,” said Derryberry There are indoor lessons, too. Rangers are taught flag etiquette and civics, crafts, cooking and technology skills. Public speaking is also taught as one of the skills that will benefit the boys in the adult world.

“Sometimes we get to use a dart board,” said Joseph of his favorite activity.

The Rangers’ motto is “Ready,” meaning that participants need to be prepared at all times to serve, study, play and live in obedience to Biblical principles. Every quarter the group tackles some type of service project, including serving the homeless with Community Meals and visiting with residents of the Oregon Veterans’ Home.

Derryberry, owner and network engineer of Geekster Consulting, said the path from boyhood to manhood is no longer clear in an increasingly complex world.

He said Rangers teaches boys how to navigate that path by providing a community of men to serve as mentors and help them develop a strong, guiding faith.

One of the most notable Rangers is Wesley “Wes” Modder, a former Marine who became a chaplain in the U.S. Navy who worked with SEAL teams.

“We have an impact throughout the world in so many ways,” said Derryberry. Outpost 28 meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Life in Christ Center, 3095 Cherry Heights Road. The evening starts with games and then progresses into lessons that end by 8 p.m.

Derryberry said fundraising is done to support the program so that it is also available to families who can’t afford to purchase uniforms and patches. He can be reached for more information at 541-993-9984.