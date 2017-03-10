Altruism rewarded at foundation’s program

For the 11th year, the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation gave awards to individuals, organizations and corporations for altruistic acts that benefitted area communities.

“We’re excited to be here to recognize some wonderful people,” said Celeste Hill Thomas, executive director of the foundation, to open Thursday’s program.

The annual Tradition of Compassion Philanthropy Awards ceremony drew about 175 people and was held at Water’s Edge Health and Wellness Center.

Prior to the presentation of awards, Hill-Thomas urged the crowd to spend about 45 minutes learning more about each nominee at different stations set up throughout the building.

“It’s a great way to highlight the facility,” she said.

She said each year the foundation presents awards in a different location — such as the airport and fire station — so people can learn more about the agencies and organizations that provide valuable services.

The focus of the ceremony, she said, is building community by recognizing and rewarding those who generously and benevolently give of themselves to assist others.

“This is one of my favorite events — it’s exciting to see so many of you tonight who came out to honor these individuals and I thank you for that,” said Dianne Storby, a foundation board member and interim president and chief executive officer of Mid-Columbia Medical Center.

Her remarks preceded the presentation stage of the evening when the audience regrouped after enjoying hors d’ oeuvres prepared by MCMC’s dietary department while viewing displays.

Hill-Thomas said the selection committee had struggled to pick a winning recipient from among so many qualified nominees.

The presenting sponsor for the event was The Springs at Mill Creek and individual awards were sponsored by these businesses: Grocery Outlet; Columbia State Bank; Griffith Motors; and Centerpointe Bank.

The awards ceremony began by honoring people who had died in 2016 after spending a lifetime touching the lives of others.

Foundation board members chose these individuals for Legacy Awards: Edwina Bailey, Frank “Ben” Benson, Clarence “Christ” Brace, Annabelle Brown, Marilyn Ericksen, Julio Maldonado Hernandez, James Lauterbach, Shari Marrazzo, James McGee, Patsy “Pat” Trevis and Dr. Dean Wilcox.

A greatest need grant of $5,000 was given to North Wasco County School District 21 Education Foundation for the Read ‘n Ride Program. The funds will be used to fit bike pedals under desks at Chenowith Elementary School so students can move while they read.

The following winners were chosen in four philanthropic categories:

• Dr. Wallace Wolf, a veterinarian, was chosen as the 2017 Outstanding Philanthropist for his support of HAVEN, the Jerry Walker DePriest Scholarship dinner, St. Mary’s Academy, Boy Scout Troops 352, 357 and 398, The Dalles Lions Club, Pig Bowl, Wasco County Fair, and dozens of other service organizations.

Other nominees were Dr. Keith and Susan Stelzer and the Thomas family.

• Copper West Properties was selected as Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation of 2017 for the support given by its employees to more than 27 charitable organizations, including Community Meals, Fort Dalles Fourth, Meals on Wheels, SMART reading, The Dalles High School Booster Club, Kiwanis Club and Rotary Club.

Other nominees were Google and Rivermark Community Credit Union.

• Pig Bowl was named the 2017 Outstanding Community Service Organization. The fundraiser — a football competition between law enforcement agencies in Oregon and Washington — started in 2003 and has raised more than $246,000 to help families in need.

Other nominees were the Distinguished Young Women of Wasco County and The Dalles Backpack Program.

• Les Cochenour, former mayor of The Dalles and a National Guard officer with 42 years of service, was named Outstanding Volunteer of 2017. He is president of the Mid-Columbia Veterans Memorial Committee and recognized for participating in the planning for the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, and helping to pass a bond to construct the Oregon Veterans’ Home. He is now working with American Legion Post 19 to establish a military museum on Second Street. Other nominees were Janeal Booren, Terry Chance, Larry Clark, Greg Cummings, Mary Davis, Connie Glesener, Suzy Krieg, Sherry Munro, Nathan Nanez and Swede Pearson. After receiving his award, Cochenour said: “This community couldn’t do it without the volunteers.”