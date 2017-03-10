Purple Heart returned

Following a brief ceremony Thursday, a Purple Heart medal found by a local man 27 years ago in an attic started its journey back to its owner, a 67-year-old Vietnam veteran in Georgia.

Richard Hicks passed the medal — earned by William Viles for being wounded in combat on Nov. 28, 1968 — to The Dalles native Mike Elston, who served in the same U.S. Army 1st Cavalry unit as Viles, but did not know him.

Elston, himself a Purple Heart recipient, told Hicks, “I would like to commend you for your care of this medal.”

Elston said Viles had “earned this medal with his own blood and service to this country. On behalf of all veterans and especially 1st Cavalry, thank you so much. We’ll do everything to make sure he receives it in a way he’s supposed to get it.”

The ceremony was held at the Loren R. Kaufman VA clinic in The Dalles, by the Oregon Veterans’ home.

Brent Pharis, assistant to the deputy director of the Veterans Administration Portland Healthcare System, was on hand to collect the medal and other documents and said he would ship them the next day to a VA facility in Dublin, Ga., about an hour away from Viles’ home in Fort Valley.

The other items with the medal include a baby photo, other photos, a marriage certificate, a 1st Cavalry patch, two medallions from the 1st Cavalry, the original paperwork for the medal and other military documentation.

Pharis asked Hicks to describe how he came to possess the medal. Hicks, of The Dalles, said he and a girlfriend and her mother were cleaning out a crawl space in the mother’s garage in Hood River, and they found the items in a box.

Hicks kept them, recognizing and appreciating their significance. He retained them as he moved eight or 10 times over the intervening 27 years.

Then, in January, Hicks was watching an episode of the TV show “American Pickers.”

The stars of the show — who comb private collections for antiques to buy — met a collector who had acquired a Purple Heart. The man wanted to see it returned to the veteran who was awarded the medal.

The show contacted the non-profit organization Purple Hearts Reunited, which found the owner of the medal.

Hicks immediately sent off an email to the organization about the Purple Heart he had, hoping the group could find Viles. He recounted that the organization soon called him back and told him, “’Richard, good news: William Viles is alive and well and living in Georgia and he would love to get his medal back.’”

Hicks spoke to Viles on the phone, and said he’d love to meet him, but figures that probably won’t happen. However, Pharis said the VA hopes to provide a live video link to the re-presentation of the medal, so Hicks can watch Viles receive it.

Hicks said that as he prepared to gather up the medal and other documents to bring them to the ceremony, he “got half choked up thinking I wouldn’t have it anymore. But it’s his.”

The medal has a special significance for Hicks because he and his grandfather, who fought in World War II — as did Hicks’ other grandfather — together tried to find Viles years ago, but couldn’t.

“It’s a special bond between me and my grandpa,” he said of the medal.

The mystery that remains is how the medal got into the Hood River attic in the first place. Viles lived in Hood River for two years, but that was before he joined the Army.

On Nov. 28, 1968, Viles fell 30 to 50 feet out of a helicopter when it was shot by a mortar and he was blasted out of it. All others onboard died. With both legs dislocated by his fall, Viles crawled for three days until he found some fellow soldiers. While his legs were quickly popped back in place, he was sent to Japan for rehabilitation, and then sent home, where Vietnam war protesters spit on him and called him a baby killer as he was carried on a litter from the plane.

His parents, who divorced while he was gone, had wrongly been notified earlier that Viles had been killed. Viles never received the Purple Heart he’d been awarded, and only got a replacement medal 12-15 years ago, when his grandkids bugged him to do it.

Hicks, Pharis and Elston looked at the trove of documents that were with the medal.

Pharis showed a 1st Cavalry medallion to Elston, who said, “Oh my gosh, I haven’t seen this in years.” Pharis said the medallions are valuable.

“He’ll be so excited to get this stuff,” Elston said.

Elston was looking at another document on Viles and said, “Here’s an interesting fact. It says he was trained as a helicopter mechanic, which means he was a door gunner.”

Pharis told Hicks, “I belong to the national Order of the Purple Heart. I turned your story in to the national office, so your fanfare may not be over.”

Hicks said he didn’t do the story for his own recognition, saying the focus was about Viles.

Hicks said he got razzed by friends for being in the paper, but he agreed to do it because the Purple Hearts Reunited founder asked him to, in the hopes that it might spur others to return lost medals.

Hicks said the founder of that organization, Zack Fike, deserves “a pat on the back.”

Elston, a 1965 graduate of The Dalles High School, learned about the Purple Heart story a few weeks ago when he was at the Chronicle for an interview about the high school alumni association he is reviving.

A reporter noticed Elston was wearing a baseball hat with the 1st Cavalry patch, and told him about the Purple Heart story. The reporter recounted to Elston how Hicks had said he had initially imagined someone with the military would come collect the medal from him in a respectful transfer, but since that wasn’t in any plans, he said he would get it insured and mail it to Georgia.

Elston said he wanted to ensure the medal was returned with proper ceremony to Viles, and not just delivered to his mailbox, and he contacted VA officials, who put the ceremony plan in place.