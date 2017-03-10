For the Record for Mar. 10

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday March 10, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Personnel responded to nine calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

George Allen Heckathorne, 59, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the 1000 block of East 9th Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 1800 block of Montana Street.

A sexual assault report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 2500 block of Wright Street.

Nickolas K. Parsons, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 800 block of East 7th Street and is accused of menacing, strangulation, and second-degree assault.

A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken Thursday evening from the 2400 block of West 12th Street.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the 1600 block of East 10th Street Thursday evening to serve a restraining order. A firearm was seized for safekeeping and the owner was given a receipt to get it at a later date. A report was taken.

Regional Jail

Christopher Karl Wirshup, 28, Goldendale, was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Thursday after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Garet Lee Nunnery, 21, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Thursday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, March 9

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 7-9-3-5; 4 p.m. 8-8-4-4; 7 p.m. 6-2-5-1; 10 p.m. 3-4-0-5

Lucky Lines – 1-5-10-14-20-24-27-30

Washington

Thursday, March 9

Match 4 – 1-5-19-23

Daily Game – 2-2-6