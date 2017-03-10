Softball team starving to get back in action

Although The Dalles softball team is set to hit the field without five graduated seniors, returning all-league centerfielder Kathryn Bradford likes what she has seen thus far from the young Riverhawks.

With a new-look batting order and the pitching tandem of Sierra Watson and Bailey LeBreton, TD is hoping to surpass last season’s 19-win and quarterfinal playoff berth level.

“I think this upcoming season will be a huge building season for us,” Bradford said. “We have a lot of young girls, but they have so much potential and talent. The strongest part of our team is everybody is not afraid to go all-out and give it their absolute best. We have many strong players and they can only get stronger from here.”

One constant over the last 13 years under the coaching of Steve Garrett has been offense.

Last season, the Riverhawks finished ninth in the state with 232 runs scored in 29 contests, good for eight runs a tilt.

Gone are Maddy Bradford, Grace Helyer and Ruthie Ford, but Kathryn Bradford, Jodi Thomasian, Watson, Kailin Hoylman and Emma Weir are ready to take over the offensive responsibilities.

Bradford posted a .506 batting average, to go along with three home runs, three triples, seven doubles, 20 RBIs and team-high 36 runs scored.

Hoylman, a right fielder and first baseman, hit .433 with an on-base percentage of .479, scored 28 runs, drove in 11, walked six times and stole a team-high 19 bases.

Watson hit .375, scored 16 runs, rapped out eight doubles, drove in 21 runs, walked eight times and went 8 for 8 on stolen bases, and Weir hit .375 with three runs scored, four RBIs and eight stolen bases.

Add Thomasian, who will play shortstop and first base, to the middle of that order and TD could be ready to hit the ground running.

“Offensively, the keys are most likely going to be to just not get in our heads and hit like we all can,” Thomasian said. “Base hits are all it takes, and with some of the speed we have, I can see bunts as a great option.”

Watson and LeBreton take over the pitching duties for all-state hurler Maddy Bradford, but Garrett feels that duo can shut down the opposition.

Last season, The Dalles pitchers allowed 142 runs, 84 earned, and held other teams to a .247 overall batting average.

“I think we are a half step up in pitching staff from last year,” Garrett said. “Sierra is going to hold her own. She is not dominant, but she can locate the ball very well. Bailey has the potential to be an above-average varsity pitcher. If she can just not think about it and just let it fly, she can be a stud in the circle for us.”

Also on the team are Lauryn Belanger, Hannah Wallis, Audrey Synon, Kilee Hoylman, Luisa Meyer, Abby Williams and Shaynie Watson.

Belanger brings power from the left side of the plate, and Wallis, Shaynie Watson, Meyer, Williams, Synon, and Kilee Hoylman can steal bases, play solid defense and swing the bat when called upon.

While most of that group has seen limited varsity action in their careers, Kathryn Bradford does not see a huge drop-off in skillset.

“I have personally seen a lot of improvement from a lot of the girls and I don’t have any doubts about us,” Kathryn Bradford said. “Our defense will be one the team’s least worries this season. With our solid infield and our incredibly amazing outfield we will have, I have no doubts or anything about that area for our team.”

Last season, the Riverhawks had a 19-10 record, bolting out of the blocks at 11-3 in non-league play, scoring 150 runs in those 14 varsity contests.

In league action, TD started out with a 2-4 split, but rebounded with four wins in their last six league matchups to secure second place.

The Riverhawks then went on to defeat St. Helens and Ridgeview in the first two rounds of state, but wound up losing in the quarterfinals to Lebanon by a 7-5 tally.

“Last year was a little bit of a learning year for us, but I think this year will be even more of a learning season, especially with all of our young players,” Kathryn Bradford said. “We have a lot of big personalities, but I think that once we all start working together, I have no doubt that our team can and will be as strong as last season and will be on our road to state in no time.”

The Dalles did lose a lot of firepower from last year, but Columbia River Conference teams, Pendleton, Hermiston and Hood River Valley enter play with the same personnel scenarios.

Pendleton, the defending league champion, won 24 games and advanced to the state semifinals, Hermiston won 14 games and finished third in league, and Hood River Valley broke in some new players, and still rattled off 10 wins.

“Pendleton has amazing power when it comes to hitting, and from past experiences, speed on the bases as well,” Thomasian said. “Hood River’s pitching is improving and they have always stuck with us throughout our past encounters. It will take perfect defense and stellar offense to take out Pendleton, and against Hood River, there is little room for error, but I would never overlook them.”

The softball season will have its share of ups and downs along the way, but with her leadership and poise, Watson feels this group can handle anything thrown its way.

As one of a handful of seniors on the team, Sierra Watson is eyeing a deep run into the postseason to end on the right note.

“As a senior, this is my last hurrah and I really want to be prepared for everything,” Sierra Watson said. “I believe we have a good chance of getting to the playoffs, as long as we all have the right mindset, keep each other pumped up and stay positive as a team.”

The Dalles has its first game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 at home against 6A Liberty High School.