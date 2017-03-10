TD Little League is holding its annual cleanup

The Dalles Little League is breaking ground on a new 2017 season, so the organization is sending an alert out to all parents and volunteers for Kramer Field to help with the annual field cleanup day starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Kramer Field in The Dalles.

There is an additional cleanup day starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, ahead of opening day ceremonies at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8.

The entire facility, which is located at 945 Walnut Street in The Dalles, needs a facelift in time for the start of the spring baseball season, so everyone is encouraged to sign up and volunteer their time to the cause.

All parties should be sure to bring shovels, gloves, brooms, rakes, hoes, and any other tools that are appropriate for cleanup and maintenance of fields.

As an extra incentive, TDLL is offering donuts, pizza and drinks for all participants who are in attendance.

Throughout this busy spring season, there are other opportunities available for volunteers in tasks ranging from concession work, keeping scorebooks for their team, umpire duties and any other tasks that are needed to be performed.

There is also an obligation opt-out fee of $25 for any parent not interested in volunteering to help in some capacity.

Anyone who is interested in any/all of these positions, but did not get a chance to mark the information on their volunteer application, may email the little league offices at tdlittleleague@gmail.com.

Those topics and others will be covered during the Coach pitch and T-ball meeting scheduled from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14 at The Dalles Middle School, where teams will also be announced and parents can meet their coaches.

From 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday at Chenowith Elementary School, District 5 is hosting an umpire clinic.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and clothing.

Scorekeeping instructional are held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at The Dalles Middle School.

Every minors and majors team needs at least one representative in attendance.

Call Elizabeth Hisatake at 541-598-5351 for any questions regarding the scorekeeping class.

For additional information on the league, parents can log on to www.eteamz.com/tdll or like The Dalles Little League facebook page for all the latest news and updates.