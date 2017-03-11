Editorial: Women’s strike was misguided

Wednesday’s “A Day Without Women” strike was misguided because organizers encouraged women to skip work, even though it is by embracing responsibilities that we get recognition as valuable and contributing members of society.

Organizers of the protest against gender oppression not only wanted women to hand off their duties to someone else March 8, but not shop in order to help shine a spotlight on their social, economic, cultural and political contributions.

Isn’t the reference to shopping a gender stereotype? And why penalize businesses to prove a point?

How about the struggling single moms who ended up having to pay extra daycare costs, or lose a vacation day, when schools in Virginia and other states closed so female teachers could participate in the strike?

Taking a day off work isn’t possible for everyone, which led some people to dub the strike as “A Day Without Privileged Women.”

Regardless, the event provided unquantifiable results and was more polarizing than unifying in its message.

The way this recognition of International Women’s Day was staged, it came across as negative instead of inspirational.

I agree with the underlying premise of the strike; that girls and women have equal rights to quality education, medical resources and social and legal protections from sexual violence and gender discrimination. I just don’t believe it was necessary to encourage irresponsibilitiy to get the point across.

March is National Women’s Month, and an effective way to focus attention on the progress made by the female side of the population is to remind youth of the achievements of heroines in history. I picked out a few of these women to introduce who are not widely known, but still to be admired for their contributions:

• Phillis Wheatley, 1753-1784: Former slave and the first significant black poet in America. She was known for exemplifying the superiority of the human spirit over circumstances.

• Molly Pitcher, 1754-1832: Brought water to Continental soldiers at the Battle of Monmouth, helped the wounded and replaced her fallen husband at a big gun.

• Dorothea Dix, 1802-1887: Was an outspoken advocate of asylum, poorhouse and prison reforms. She was also a supervisor of nurses during the Civil War and helped the wounded.

• Biddy Mason, 1818-1891: After winning freedom from slavery she worked as a nurse and midwife while becoming a canny and wealthy entrepreneur. She then lavished her riches on charities.

• Elizabeth Blackwell, 1821-1910: The first female physician in the U.S., she opened a slum infirmary and trained women for the medical field.

• Mary Walton, 1829-1906: A Manhattan inventor, she devised a method to reduce factory smoke emissions and the track noise made by elevated trains.

• Annie Smith Park, 1850-1926: In addition to working in the women’s suffrage movement, she scaled the 21,812-foot Peruvian mountain Huascaran, the loftiest Western Hemisphere peak climbed by an American.

We need to celebrate these women, and so many others, who carved out their own paths during a time when they were expected to focus exclusively on home and family.

Women today owe the freedom to marry or not, own property and vote to the campaign for their rights that began in the decades before the Civil War. A new way of thinking began to emerge about what it meant to be a woman and a citizen. A big milestone was reached on election day in 1920, when millions of women voted for the first time.

On Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution had finally been ratified, enfranchising all Americans and declaring for the first time that women, like men, deserved all the rights and responsibilities of citizenship.

Today, women don’t have to take to the streets to demand respect; we can live with the requirement that we not be treated any other way.

Women in the United States are not helpless victims who need to be saved from male domination. We get to make our own choices.

There are no laws preventing us from accessing opportunities to develop a meaningful career. Nowhere on Earth does equal opportunity exist as fully as it does in this nation.

Millions of women are taking full advantage of these opportunities. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women born in the early 1980s are 33 percent more likely to have earned a college degree by the time they reach 27 years of age than their male contemporaries.

The study also showed that women in that age group who started college were more likely to have completed it.

Despite this progress, everything isn’t resolved on the equality front. Women in the U.S. still have a ways to go before they achieve parity with men in the upper echelons of corporate America.

According to the nonprofit research group, Catalyst, women currently hold 4.2 percent of Fortune 500 CEO positions and 4.5 percent of Fortune 1000 CEO positions.

Most women surveyed by Catalyst believe they are paid less than men for doing the same job. They also think that if or when they have children, it will be harder for them to advance in their careers.

And the U.S. has yet to elect a woman president or vice president...

Women owe it to those who came before them to working for change in these areas of disparity.

As it is, we contribute trillions of dollars to the economy each and every day in paid and unpaid labor.

The more that we succeed in our chosen endeavors, the greater example we set for the young women coming along behind us. Our ability to juggle family and work responsibilities is masterful. We don’t need to resort to negativity to get the point across that we are a force to be reckoned with.

— R.R., M.G.