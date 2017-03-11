Guest Column: City council should never have approved pot stores

(Guest column by J. R. Scott)

Who says that because you can do something means you should do it?

The Dalles City Council has given approval for four marijuana stores to open up since weed was legalized in Oregon.

The city council should never have approved letting pot stores open up in our town.

Now that weed is legal, it is even easier for kids to get it. Any form of drug can cause instability in the family as well as the community.



Even when people are not using, being around others who do can make them feel stress and develop other problems.

It is sad to see middle school kids begin using drugs and becoming dependent upon them. Many of these kids are my friends and classmates. It is sad for me to see how it has changed them, making them more depressed and distant. All of them that I have noticed the changes in are not able to stop themselves from continuing to use drugs.

I wish that drugs wouldn’t be viewed as cool by kids as well as adults in our community. After all, what’s so cool about not being able to think straight and making bad decisions?

It is proven that marijuana kills brain cells, causing people to feel groggy and the brain to be unable to function properly. There have been many cases where weed has caused fights and other bad behavior. Often these behaviors lead to low graduation rates, broken homes, and arrests.



Our brains release hormones that make us feel happy. After longtime drug use, our brains quit producing these hormones, making us dependent on drugs to find any form of happiness. And since one in six kids that try marijuana become addicted, that’s one in six people who won’t truly be happy until they break their addiction. (Information found on clearalliance.org).

From the city council’s view, any business is good business for our community. I agree that more business in The Dalles is good, but at what cost? There’s a 40 percent risk of developing mental disorders from marijuana use, and that would take away from our community rather than helping it. I am afraid the city council has not given enough thought into the effects of having marijuana stores in our town. In my opinion, the council is playing with fire that they might not be able to put out.

I feel like the best solution to this problem would be to get rid of all of the marijuana stores in The Dalles. I realize that this will never actually happen at this point. Maybe another compromise solution would be to require an online educational course on the effects of marijuana before someone could purchase the drug at any of the stores in town.

The city council should also be required to take this course before making any other decisions that involve marijuana and the welfare of our community.



After all, in a few years a lot of our community will be more dependent on the government because of the increased mental disorders caused by marijuana use. This might even help them realize their mistake and push to get some of the stores removed.

— J.R. Scott is a high school sophomore from The Dalles. He is very involved in sports, including football, wrestling, and track. He is involved in Boy Scouts of America and is close to finishing his Eagle Scout award.