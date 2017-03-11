TD’s new regime has program thinking big

After a decade-long departure from the game, Hall of Fame baseball coach Steve Sugg is back.

His return has the community of The Dalles abuzz and that energy helped draw nearly 60 players for tryouts.

Sugg has 48 players spanning three teams and fields a varsity group of 16 led by senior returners Dawson Hoffman, Johnny Miller and Daniel Peters.

Last year, that trio won 10 games under two-time Coach of the Year J.R. Runyon, who resigned after 11 years in the program.

“It’s very exciting for me to have a fresh start with a new team and new coach this year,” Peters said. “Different coaching styles work better for different teams and I feel as though coach Sugg’s way of coaching will work well with our team and will allow us to win the majority of our games this year.”

Just a few years ago, starting in 1993, Sugg skippered The Dalles High School baseball program to a dominant run of nine semifinal berths and six state championships.

Sugg was also recognized nationwide, as the 2003 National High School Baseball Coach of the Year, along with his 2013 Hall of Fame selection.

Sugg’s philosophy is simple in that he focuses on executing the little things that will translate into success on the field.

“My goal is to be the most fundamentally-sound team on the field,” Sugg said. “We want to win with great fundamentals and we want to instill a great work ethic. I think all that will correlate into success and then we will start winning some games. I want to get back to what The Dalles was in the past. I think we have the capabilities to get back in the state playoffs.”

Along with Hoffman, Miller and Peters, the Riverhawks have seniors Preston Klindt, Aaron Maney, Tyler Westin, Dylon Jinkins and Jacob Wetmore making up the veteran players.

Wetmore and Westin have dealt with injuries in the past, so Wetmore is hoping that their drive inspires some of the up-and-coming players coming through the ranks.

“I want to show the younger guys that anything is possible when you get your butt in gear. Missing last year made this offseason hard, but I worked through it,” said Wetmore, an outfielder and pitcher. “Tyler has battled injuries and is now a dominant force. I think both of us need to set the example that when stuff looks grim, you have to put your head to the grindstone and give it your all, because baseball rewards the team that battles through adversity.”

Henry Lee, Jose Gonzalez, Jordan Wetmore, Spencer Honald, KC Ratliff and Blake Davis make up the junior class, and the freshman duo of Dalles Seufalemua and Dominica Smith will see time at varsity and junior varsity at third base, catcher and pitcher.

One area Sugg has depth is on the mound, as 13 players have previous pitching experience.

With the new pitch count rules implemented by the OSAA, Sugg and his assistant coaches must mix and match arms to get outs.

In order for the pitching staff to enjoy success, the onus falls back on defense and on limiting errors and extra outs.

“Our defense is going to be incredibly strong, as well as reliable, this year,” Peters said. “One of the things Sugg emphasizes most is having a strong defense. We practice many defensive situations in practice and I believe the amount of reps we take will pay dividends throughout the season.”

Offensively, The Dalles finished 29th out of 33 5A schools, with 105 runs scored in 2016.

Sugg said his team is not going to out-slug a lot of teams, but the goal is to get on base, bunt, steal, hit and run to manufacture some runs.

“We need to get runners in scoring position and play it smart and make the defense work hard,” Lee said. “We will pull all the tricks out. This offense has a lot of potential, but it will take hard work and dedication to get over the hump. I think this group can do it.”

With the long-term goal of winning additional state championships in mind, Sugg has surrounded himself with a high-caliber group of assistant coaches in Mike Guischer, Ed Ortega, Leroy Tharp, Matt Eby, Mike Armstrong and Nolan McCall.

This group has college and professional experience and can offer the guidance needed to realize program goals.

“I am so blessed to have this type of coaching staff here,” Sugg said. “This coaching staff is knowledgeable, fundamentally-driven and focused on helping this program gain success in the future. We all have the same vision and we want to bring The Dalles back to what it was in the past. We are excited about what we have here and it will show in what you see on the field.”

Playing in meaningful games in late May is the plan, but through March and April, Sugg wants his team to play free and easy.

He is not focused on wins and losses, just learning and progressing.

Honald can’t wait for opening day at 4:30 p.m. Monday, when the Riverhawks host Reynolds.

“Our team chemistry is really good,” Honald said. “We are all working hard and looking forward to our season-opener against Reynolds. We would love to have the community come out and support us.”