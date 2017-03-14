Crosstalk: Should California be allowed to secede?

The election of Donald Trump as president has inspired some in California to seek to secede from the United States and become an independent nation.
A campaign to float an independence referendum in 2019 is underway, a so-called “Calexit.”
The Yes California Independence Campaign believes that “being a U.S. state is no longer serving California’s best interests” and thinks the state would be better suited making its own laws as an independent nation.
Some argue that the fragile state of California’s budget is a result of liberal policies, and claim that California would rapidly crash as an independent nation. This neglects to address one huge factor: federal income tax.
Others suggest that Californians pay most of their income tax to the U.S. and only part of it to the state.
Citing a taxfoundation.org study from 2005 that shows the state pays significantly more federal tax than it receives, they suggest the state would be well funded as a nation.
However, a broader 2015 state-by-state review by New York officials suggests California is much closer to breaking even.
Viable or not, is an independent California something to be desired?
I find the question itself rather terrifying, given the ramifications.
Our increasingly dysfunctional, sharply divided federal government remains just that – dysfunctional and sharply divided.
There have been no signs of healing, of coming together. Instead, those in power are isolating and expanding their power, as has been done now through a number of administrations.
We are more divided, not less, and California's referendum speaks to that.
Abraham Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand. I believe this government cannot endure, permanently, half slave and half free. I do not expect the Union to be dissolved — I do not expect the house to fall — but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing or all the other.”
Substitute “half liberal and half conservative” or “half blue and half red” for “half slave and half free.” Are we looking at our current situation?
And can we say today, as Lincoln did, that we “do not expect the house to fall,” but to cease to be divided?
Today’s rhetoric seems no less divisive than the question of slavery was then as issues are painted as a life and death struggle by both sides.
Those on the right who speak of guns and revolution and those on the left who speak of dissolving the union would trade our peace for war. But at least 620,000 Americans died in the Civil War, more than in all subsequent wars combined.
Is that really the best —or only — answer to this division?
My father, who served as a paratrooper in World War II, was captured in the Battle of the Bulge. He spent days piling the bodies as the front line moved forward. As a prisoner, he was driven past other frozen bodies, piled by the hundreds — Jewish prisoners from a nearby work camp.
The only time I saw him worked up about politics was in my youth, when Texans were talking about seceding from the union, much as California is today. “They're playing with war,” he said. “They don't know what it's like. They just don't realize what they're risking.”
The danger today is not that we will fight such a war, but that we believe that such a war couldn't happen.
It could, and both sides seem to be eagerly planting the seeds of division and hatred needed for an abundant harvest.
A nation divided cannot stand.
— Mark Gibson
California is run by insane people, so how can we not benefit as a nation if Golden State inhabitants go their own way?
The liberals running California seem to be doing everything they can to bankrupt the state and get it to look like a Third World country.
What’s wrong with California? It has the highest state income tax in the country, the highest sales tax rate and the eighth highest corporate tax rate.
Including unfunded pension liabilities, California has more than twice as much debt as any other state.
Three major California cities have filed for bankruptcy and at least seven others are teetering on the edge of financial insolvency.
The worse life gets for Californians, the more you think they would see that abandoning the principles of the U.S. Constitution — limited government and a free market system — is not working.
Instead, the state continues its economic tailspin and officials whine that the rest of us should chip in to pay its bills.
The situation is so bad that CEO Magazine has ranked California the worst state in which to do business — in terms of taxes, regulations, litigation costs and business friendliness — 10 years in a row.
For example, California requires licenses for 177 different occupations when the national average is 92. As a result of this and other bad government policy, hundreds of businesses have fled California to Texas, New Mexico, Nevada and anywhere else where there is at least a modicum of common sense in play.
After driving businesses away, California boasts one of the nation’s highest unemployment rates, and has more than 34 percent of the nation’s welfare recipients, even though the state has just 12 percent of the overall U.S. population.
Rampant gang activity gets worse every year in California and most of the state’s growth is now due to illegal immigration.
California is literally “not who we are as a country.” The American Thinker rightfully summed up the situation: “Californians seem to understand that despite their huge numbers, they are an ideologically foreign parasite at war with the antibodies of their host country.”
Let California — a contender for the breast implant and plastic surgery capital of the world — form its own nation.
This is a secession that can occur without bloodshed since Californians recoil from gun ownership. And most of its citizens have a “make love not war” mantra, so pass them a few joints and they are likely to go peacefully.
Imagine how good every election day would look if not for California’s millions of left-leaning voters?
Maybe we wouldn’t have to put up with any more political advice from Hollywood actors who haven’t a clue how the “common man” lives.
Of course, there would have to be a wall between California and the rest of us because survivors of that crazy place seem to leave the mess they have created behind only to immediately start befouling their next nest by demanding the same failed policies.
The movement in California for secession recognizes the growing incompatibility of leftist governance and conservative leadership.
It may be an early warning of what’s to come for the rest of the nation if Americans cannot reunite around Constitutional principles.
If leftists keep pursuing the agenda to dismantle everything great about America, we may well need to split the country to peacefully deal with the deepening “blue/red” ideological divide.
— RaeLynn Ricarte
