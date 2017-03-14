Honoring first responders

The VFW Post 2471 Auxiliary will host its 28th annual Emergency Responder Appreciation Dinner on Wednesday, March 15, at Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue’s Station One.

The meal served to firefighters/medics and law enforcement officers from three agencies starts at 6 p.m. at the 1400 W. Eighth Street fire station.



“We want to give police and firefighters the recognition they deserve for all the hard work they do for our community,” said Pat Lucas, secretary of the auxiliary.

“This is just our way to thank them for what they do, and we all look forward to it each year,” Lucus said.

Fire Chief Bob Palmer, The Dalles Police Chief Patrick Ashmore, Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill and Oregon State Police Lt. Pat Shortt will recognize top employees in their respective agencies for outstanding achievement.

Lucas said the meal will be a potluck that includes a variety of hot dishes, as well as salads and desserts. Beverages will also be served.

“This year we have a new chief and a new sheriff,” said Lucas of Magill taking office in the spring of 2016 and then being elected in November to replace Rick Eiesland, who retired.

Ashmore was hired by the city of The Dalles to take the place of Chief Jay Waterbury, who also retired in 2016.

When the agencies gather for the annual program that was started by the late Olivera Hall, there is plenty of good-natured ribbing.

“So, can I come work for you?” Magill asked Shortt in 2014 after Eiesland, who won the Dancing with the Gorge Stars Competition in 2013, offered to show Palmer, who was competing in an upcoming contest, some soft shoe moves.

Each of the agency heads also traditionally thanks responders from all of the other agencies for providing back-up during emergencies and collaborating on public safety issues that improve the quality of life for area residents.