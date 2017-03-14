Letter to the Editor: Attend town halls

To the editor:

Saturday, March 4, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley held a town hall in The Dalles at the high school auditorium. It was very well attended by an enthusiastic audience.

Merkley took questions by lottery, and several subjects were covered. Three high school students had been selected ahead of time to ask questions, and they were very thoughtful, including one – interestingly enough – about Social Security. (Our students were not only following what is going on, but also looking ahead!)

Merkley answered questions thoroughly and at length, and his audience responded with appreciation and applause.

Some of the subjects discussed: Concerns about Cabinet nominations; alleged Russian collusion; environmental concerns; deportation and the fear engendered for that; medical delegitimization (classic first move of an authoritarian regime).

One question from a sharp 90-year-old man who said he had worked all his life, sometimes at two jobs. “So, what are we going to do for the working man?” he asked.

Merkley’s answer was, in part, that we have to undo the rules that were put in place in the 70s (and were full steam ahead in the 80’s) subsidizing corporations to take jobs out of our country where they could avoid regulations, taxes and take advantage of starvation wages.

In other words, take back the incentives that have been given to corporations to take their jobs and leave.

I encourage everyone to attend these town hall meetings when they are held to find out where our elected officials stand on issues, and to let them know where we think they should stand. We are waiting for a town hall meeting from the Walden/Trump team but, so far, no show in the larger Oregon communities. Does this mean they are avoiding us? Stay tuned!

CeeCee Anderson

Mosier