Letter to the Editor: Thanks to sponsors

To the editor:

The Gorge chapter of Ducks Unlimited recently held its 32nd annual fundraising banquet at the Hood River Inn.

The Gorge Chapter Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who attended the event for their support and participation.

We would especially like to thank the local business community for the many generous donations that made our banquet a great success. We would particularly like to thank this year’s Mallard Sponsor, Domino’s of The Dalles and Hood River, as well as our Pintail Sponsors, Crestline Construction and Thurman Quality Janitorial, our Widgeon Sponsor, Adams Construction and our Teal Sponsors, Columbia Bank and the Albert Duddles family, for their support of our youth programs.

Ducks Unlimited conserves, restores and manages wetlands and associated habitats for North America’s waterfowl. These habitats also benefit other wildlife and people.

Gay Templin

Chair, Gorge Chapter

Ducks Unlimited