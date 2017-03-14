Letter to the Editor: VA gives good care

To the editor:

As a vet receiving VA (U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs) health care since 1984, I have always had positive experiences with the professionalism and health care I have received.

Just recently, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, I called to make an appointment at The Dalles VA clinic for my annual visit and to check on some recent symptoms.

I had a choice of multiple available appointments on Thursday, March 2. I made an appointment and at this visit it was determined I needed immediate prescriptions so was sent with a voucher to a local pharmacy to pick up two medications at no cost to me. There were also three tests that needed to be done at the Portland VA, two needing to be scheduled with one simply a walk-in procedure.

While driving away from my appointment at the VA clinic on Thursday in The Dalles, I received a call from the Portland VA to schedule one of the appointments, which was set for Tuesday, March 7. Since then the other test has been scheduled for Wednesday March 22.

I received a phone call from my primary care doctor this morning with the results of the tests that were done March 7.

This recent visit to see my primary care doctor and subsequent testing at the VA Medical Center in Portland was quick, took care of my needs, and I continue to have high regard for the superior care and professionalism of the VA Health Care system.

Ray Sherrill

The Dalles