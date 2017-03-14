For the Record for March 14, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday March 14, 2017

Hospital Admissions

March 13: Terrence Erickson, The Dalles.



Hospital Dismissals

None authorized

Accidents

The Dalles City

March 13, 1:45 p.m. – Vehicle versus pedestrian, injury crash, East 9th and Dry Hollow streets. Pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway. A report was taken.

Wasco County

March 11, 9:40 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 6900 block of Sevenmile Hill Road. There was minor property damage and a report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

March 12, 8:10 p.m. – Personnel responded to the 2500 block of East 16th Street on a report of an unauthorized burn. Contact was made with the property owner who advised he was burning earlier in the day and did not have a permit. He was counseled on the burning regulations.

Personnel also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Friday, eight on Saturday and eight on Sunday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Friday afternoon after state police reported a weapons purchase denial from a local store. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Emanuel Olmos Cruz, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning near West 3rd and Union streets and is accused of probation violation.

Donnie Jean Neary, 54, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 500 block of Washington Street on a warrant for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Animal control responded to the 1600 block of East 9th Street Friday afternoon after a caller reported a dog running through traffic. The dog was picked up and taken to the shelter where it’s owners were met to release the dog. A report as taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Friday evening from the 600 block of West 10th Street after graffiti was reported in the area.

Sarah Ashley Rogers, 28, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop on West 10th and Chinook streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A theft of services report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 300 block of West 3rd Street.

Police responded to the 900 block of East 11th Street Saturday evening after a caller reported the neighbor’s dogs broke into his property and killed his dog. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening after a victim reported his bike was stolen out of his truck.

A burglary report was taken Saturday evening from East 13th and Harris streets.

A burglary report was taken Saturday evening from the 800 block of Scenic Drive after a caller reported someone broke into their home and stole their dog.

Police responded to West 10th and Pomona streets early Sunday morning after caller reported a deer was hit in the area and needed to be put down. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 2600 block of West 6 Street after an employee reported a suspect fled the store with unpaid merchandise.

Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a caller reported a fight was taking place. A report was taken and no further information was made available.

A found property report was taken Monday morning from the 700 block of East 2nd Street after a caller reported finding a wheelchair.

A runaway report was taken Monday morning from the 300 block of East 8th Street. The parent called later in the afternoon to advise the juvenile was at school.

A telephonic harassment report was taken Monday morning from the 1400 block of East 9th Street after a caller reported he was being harassed by another male subject.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after a victim reported his cell phone was stolen.

Police responded to the 800 block of East 8th Street Monday evening after a caller reported observing a male suspect breaking into a shed. Suspect was not found and a burglary report was taken.

Wasco County

Zachary Appollo Ponce, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

Christine Carolyn Allen, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening near West 10th and Irvine streets on a warrant for failure to appear.

Deputy responded to the 4700 block of Cherry Heights Road Saturday evening after a caller reported he found a friend unconscious after they attempted suicide.

Victim was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and a report was taken.

Connan Patrick Walter Schaftsall, 40, Maupin, was arrested Sunday afternoon in Maupin and is accused of failure to present and carry an operator’s license. He was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

A burglary report was taken Monday morning from Wamic after a victim reported his home was broken into and a firearm stolen.

A restraining order violations report was taken Monday morning from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after deputy contacted a suspect who was having phone contact with a female who he is restrained from communicating with. The incident is under investigation.

A criminal trespass report was taken Monday evening from Mosier after a caller reported some subjects stealing items from his property.

Gilliam County

David Harley Decker, 30, Spokane, Wash., was arrested Friday evening in Arlington and is accused of failure to present and carry an operator’s license.

