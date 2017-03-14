Windmill Test

Jacob Ganders and Jacob Field of The Dalles High School run a test on their model windmill at Google’s Wind Challenge competition Saturday at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center. The competition measured voltage generation and the mechanical lifting of a small weight, the windmills powered by wind generated from large electric fans.
Photo by Mark Gibson.
Jacob Ganders and Jacob Field of The Dalles High School run a test on their model windmill at Google’s Wind Challenge competition Saturday at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center. The competition measured voltage generation and the mechanical lifting of a small weight, the windmills powered by wind generated from large electric fans.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment