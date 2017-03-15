Bales no-hits 3A Riverside

The Dufur Rangers looked to be in mid-season form Monday in a non-league baseball game on the road against 3A Riverside.

Kolbe Bales faced 16 batters, struck out 15, on 68 pitches, and allowed just two runners to reach base in the Rangers’ 10-0 five-inning mercy rule triumph over the Pirates.

“For being cooped up in the gym and not having a field to practice on, I felt like we were able to come through with a solid game,” said Dufur coach C.S. Little.

Bales helped his own cause with a pair of two-run hits in the first two innings, a double in the first and a single in the second, both scoring Bailey Keever and Connor Uhalde.

That second RBI hit gave Dufur a 6-0 lead through two innings of action.

Keever had a double, a walk, a hit by pitch, stole three bases, drove in two runs and scored four times.

Uhalde went 1 for 2 with three runs and three stolen bases, Cayton Sinay tallied two hits and a run scored, and Bales added two hits, a walk, two runs scored and four RBIs.

Curtis Crawford notched a hit and two RBIs, Hagen Pence went 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Russell Peters drove in a run for the Rangers, who totaled eight hits and went 7 for 7 on stolen bases.

As part of a re-schedule, the Rangers (1-0 overall) take on St. Paul in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday in Moro.