Breaking Bread

Volunteers with The Dalles Community Meals share dinner prior to their 34th annual business meeting and open house Tuesday evening. On the far wall is a banner thanking volunteers for their work, which is critical to sustain the program that offers free hot meals at the 315 West Third facility.
Photo by Mark Gibson.
