Hawks pick up first victory

Dawson Hoffman and Johnny Miller combined for seven RBIs, and both Dalles Seufalemua and Jose Gonzalez scored three runs apiece, as The Dalles Riverhawks won their first game of the season by a 13-8 margin over 6A Reynolds Tuesday in a non-league baseball game played at Quinton Street Ballpark.

In all, the Hawks totaled five hits, received eight walks and three batters were hit by pitches.

Seven players scored runs and six posted RBIs.

“It was a great feeling to put some runs on the board,” said Preston Klindt. “We came out here today swinging it well, we put the bat on the ball, scored runs and got a big first win of the season. I am excited about this start.”

The Hawks jumped out to a 7-0 lead through the first two innings, but the Raiders crept to within a 7-5 deficit in the third.

TD scratched across two runs in the third and then broke open a 9-6 lead with a four-run fourth frame to create enough distance.

With the bases loaded and one out, Hoffman laced a deep shot to centerfield for a two-run double, scoring Jordan Wetmore and Seufalemua.

Miller added an RBI fielder’s choice, plating Gonzalez, and after the throw home squirted past the Reynolds catcher, Hoffman slid home safely to give the Hawks a 13-6 advantage.

“It was good to see the way we responded to certain things in this game,” said TD coach Steve Sugg. “We jumped on them and then we didn’t tense up and get tight once they made a run at us. We went right back at them. That was good. Hopefully that says a little bit about our team.”

Jacob Wetmore tossed two innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts and three walks to pick up the winning decision.

Of the five runs allowed, two were earned.

The trio of Blake Davis, Spencer Honald and Henry Lee pitched five innings, gave up three runs, two earned, on three hits with nine strikeouts .

Gonzalez went 2 for 4 with three runs, Hoffman had a hit, two walks, scored twice and drove in four runs, and Seufalemua tacked on a 1 for 2 split with two walks and three runs.

Daniel Peters posted a hit, scored a run and drove in one, and Lee and Tyler Westin drove in a run each.

TD (1-0 overall) travels to Sandy for a game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.