‘It’s better to be busy’

Few volunteers are willing to donate 63 years to the same cause, but Marlys Krein of The Dalles believes enough in the mission of the American Red Cross to have done just that.

Part of her dedication was altruistic — she wanted to make sure people in a medical emergency got the help they needed — and part was just plain social.

It was fun to catch up with friends and neighbors at the four blood drives held each year at St. Peter’s Parish Center prior to her retirement in December.

She visited with a few folks and recruited others to help with the effort.

“You have to like people to volunteer,” said Krein. “Saying ‘Please’ and ‘Thank you’ to people goes a long way.”

She said it was difficult to make the decision to step down but, at the age of 85, she wanted to scale her volunteer efforts back a little.

“There comes a time when it’s time to quit,” she said.

Her efforts that spanned decades were recently recognized by Gail McGovern, chief executive officer and president of the Red Cross.

“It is faithful friends like you who make the mission of the American Red Cross possible in communities like yours,” McGovern wrote in a thank you note on the March newsletter. “It’s nice to have them remember you,” said Krein of getting that message.

She became involved in the local blood drives in 1950, shortly after she and her late husband, Art, moved to The Dalles from North Dakota.

Their neighbor, the late Gwenn Morgan, recruited Marlys, who worked her way into the role of chair more than 30 years ago.



She took pride in running the canteen and helping people boost their blood sugar levels with a sweet treat after donating.

Krein has been known around town as the “Donut Lady” for makings sure plates of chocolate, plain, filled, glazed and cake baked goods were available.



Sometimes people chipped in to cover the costs of donuts but mostly Krein paid out of her own pocket, something she was able to do without too much cost due to the great discounts offered by Franz Bakery.

“I didn’t mind it a bit,” she said of purchasing snacks to go with the Pepsi donated by the company and the boxed crackers and cookies provided by the Red Cross.

“I spoiled people by doing that and I sure do miss it,” she said.

Although she is slowing life down a bit, Krein is staying more active than many seniors.

She still collects candy for Bingo games at Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation Center, something she has done since the 1970s, and helps with weekly games. Like the donuts, she accepts donations when they are available but otherwise spends her own money on sweets.

Players get a candy bar when they score a bingo and a dollar for a blackout.

“My neighbor said I have a candy department in my basement but you go buy when they are on sale,” she said. “You’d think that candy was gold when they win it — and that makes it fun.”

Krein also takes tickets at Quinton Street ballpark during the baseball season, something else she has done for decades.

Her late husband Art was a disabled vet and he and Marlys were active in the American Legion, both at the local and district levels.

“My husband shot the big guns in World War II and it was something he never talked about — we learned more about what he did after he was gone than we did when he was alive,” she said.



The couple had four children — two boys and two girls — but lost a son.

Art died in 1995, but Marlys has remained active in military family support, including assembly of care packages for the troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Community service might be old school but it’s something that I was taught,” she said. “I love helping people.”

Her family members have all helped with blood donation activities.

In fact, the annual blood draw the day after Thanksgiving was declared “family day” by Krein, who recruited hers to help so other volunteers could spend time with relatives.

Her efforts have earned her the Woman of the Year title in 1965, and Outstanding Volunteer in 2011 through the Traditions of Compassions award program organized each year by the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation.

Although Krein once also volunteered to help with the Warming Center, which provides the homeless with shelter in frigid winter nights, she gave that up when she quit driving at night.

This winter, she’s put younger people to shame by going outside to shovel snow out of the driveway.

Krein has lived her life by another lesson brought home by her North Dakota upbringing — always tell the truth — because life’s a lot less complicated that way.

“If I lied, I’d forget what I lied about that — then what would happen?” she said.

She believes that trait has served her well by building trust among the volunteers that she has worked with over the years.

Staying busy is just part of her makeup. We are all here to do things, said Krein, so it’s best to get about doing them.

“If I read, I go to sleep,” she said. “I like to sit a while every day, but I think it’s better to be busy.”