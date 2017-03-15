For the Record for March 15, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday March 15, 2017

Hospital Admissions

March 14: Jeanne Lofstrom, Klickitat.

Hospital Discharges

March 14: Gary Smith, The Dalles

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to two calls for emergency services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

An officer found two men camping on private property in the 600 block of West Second Street Tuesday morning and gave them 24 hours to leave.

Ewell Ray Kelso, 73, The Dalles, was arrested in the 600 block of West Second Street Tuesday morning and is accused of parole violation and being a felon in possession of a weapon (switch blade).

The high school reported Tuesday afternoon a student made verbal threats to a teacher and kicked a trash can due to his anger.

A caller reported a squatter was living in an abandoned house in the 1900 block of West 10th Street owned by Wasco County. The suspect left a note inside the window claiming ownership.

A woman came to the police station Tuesday afternoon to report she lost her food stamp card and her wallet by the Second Street bridge.

A caller reported Tuesday afternoon the theft of Gatorade and candy bars from the concession stand at 16th Street ballpark. The building was not broken into.

A caller in the 3600 block of West 10th Street reported Tuesday afternoon some kids walking down the street hit another kid in the face and called him names. The victim had a bloody face and some football players broke up the fight. The suspect is a middle school student and an officer planned to locate him at school the next morning.

A caller in the 2600 block of East 12th Street reported Tuesday evening that two tires were stolen. Report taken.

A caller in the 1100 block of East Ninth Stree who earlier reported a creepy guy was hanging around her house said the man was back, mumbling to himself while staring at her front gate. She was counseled on keeping her doors and windows locked, however, she wants to leave them unlocked and be trusting. Officers told her the man lives next door.

A caller reported Tuesday evening a driver pulled up to the liquor store in the 400 block of Mt. Hood and drove up on the curb, almost hitting the caller’s vehicle. Officers could not find the vehicle.

An officer cited two juveniles late Tuesday for possessing alcohol and marijuana at festival park.

A report was taken early Wednesday for an investigation of a sex crime.

Wasco County

Steven Michael Perini, 49, was arrested Tuesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Chance Widner, 27, of Mosier, was arrested in the 2500 block of Mosier Creek Road Tuesday afternoon and accused of one count of probation violation.

A deputy on patrol along the Deschutes River Tuesday afternoon observed several subjects using paddle boards in the Twin Trestle rapids area.

It appeared subjects parked on pavement and walked in and launched in an area where it is not permitted. Deputy not able to contact subject due to unsafe access.

Gilliam County

Justin Martin, 26, Condon, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Lincoln Street and accused of two counts of parole violation and one count of interfering with making a police report.

Jeremy Emerson Rux, 36, Battle Ground, Wash., was arrested Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 132.

Regional Jail

Kody Mitchell Eastman, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of two counts of probation violation and one count of parole violation.

Parole & Probation

Ernie Robert Ellis, 54, no city given, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of post-prison supervision sanction.

Lottery

Oregon

Tuesday, March 14

Mega Millions -- 16-23-28-33-59 Mega-ball=13 Megaplier=03

Lucky Lines – 4, 8, 12, 13, 19, 21, 25, 31

Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 8, 8, 9, 9; 4 p.m., 5, 7, 5, 8; 7 p.m., 6, 7, 4, 4; 10 p.m., 3, 1, 9, 1

Washington

Tuesday, March 14

Mega Millions -- 16-23-28-33-59 Mega-ball=13 Megaplier=03

Match 4 -- 01-08-12-18

Daily Game -- 01-00-08