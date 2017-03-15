TD boys grab fifth place at Willamette

Facing 6A schools and dealing with rainy conditions, Chase Snodgrass finished in a three-way tie for 11th place after a 78, and The Dalles had three others finish in the 80s to end up in fifth place out a field of 22 teams in a golf tournament played at Willamette Valley Country Club.

After Snodgrass, Jacob Ford carded an 82, Tyler Vassar shot an 83, Mark Felderman ended up with an 88 and freshman Aidan Telles, turned in a 91 to give TD a 331.

Staked by the 73 by medalist Dan Terrell, who won in a playoff over La Salle’s Matt Werner, Jesuit won the tournament with a 302.

Lake Oswego (305), Lakeridge (319), Sunset (319), The Dalles (331), West Linn (338), Sherwood (339), Lincoln (339), Corvallis (343) and Wilsonville (352) made up the top-10 teams.

Joe Torkelson, of Lake Oswego, placed third with his 74, and the trio of Austin Carnese (Jesuit), Adam White (Lake Oswego) and Avery Keating (Lakeridge) carded 75s to end up in a three-way tie for fourth place.

TD hosts its invitational at 10 a.m. Friday.