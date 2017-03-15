TD girls open season at home

Pendleton’s Haley Greb captured medalist honors with a 74 and the Pendleton girls’ golf team totaled a 411 to win first place at the Riverhawk Invitational Tuesday in the rain at The Dalles Country Club.

Scappoose’s Morgan Hall shot a 97 for second.

Rylee Harris, of Pendleton, had a 107 to place third, teammate Megan George added a 108 for fourth, and Hood River’s Carly Wyatt shot a 110 to grab fifth place.

Scappoose (469), Hermiston (489), Wilson (496) and St. Helens (581) made up the team standings.

For the young Riverhawk golfers, Eliana Ortega led with her 156, Lydia Evans had a 157, and Jaeden Biehn was good for a 162.