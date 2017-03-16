Body of skier located on Mt. Hood

HOOD RIVER, ORE - On Wednesday March 15th, 2017 searchers located the body of Steve Leavitt at Mt. Hood Meadows late in the afternoon. This came eight days after Leavitt, a The Dalles resident, was reported missing by his family. On Thursday morning a recovery team was able to retrieve Leavitt from the mountain. The preliminary investigation into Leavitt's death by the Hood River County Sheriff's Office suggests that Leavitt died after impact with a tree. He was then buried in the deep snow and in a shallow tree well.