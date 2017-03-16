Letter to the Editor: Health care ideas

To the editor:

I’ve got an idea. If Obamacare is the source of high premiums, and if GOP plan will lower costs, why not keep the subsidies until they do? As premiums go down, the subsidies would go down accordingly. Soon enough, no more subsidies, and everyone's happy, right?



I dunno, does Paul and friends need ideas for lowering the costs?

How about lowering the age of Medicare to 50 or 55, and raising the income cutoff for Medicaid? That would take the costliest people out of the private system and lower premiums for everyone else.



You could also drop wealthier Americans from Medicare (and Social Security, for that matter). And how about allowing the feds to negotiate with drug companies and providers?



Or how about offering tax breaks to clinics and hospitals that offer affordable plans for lower income people? Couldn't we forgive medical school loans to doctors who work for less at these providers?

I guess President Trump could simply strong-arm the insurance companies and providers, like he did Carrier, Ford and Boeing.

David Brandt

Mosier