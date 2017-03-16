Letter to the Editor: Justifying Trump

To the editor:

Over the last several months we have witnessed Raelynn Ricarte's justification of Trump's disinformation and destructive policies and constantly criticizing everyone who disagrees with her ideology, calling them liberals and leftists.

It would appear that the characteristics of Ms. Ricarte coincide with Trump's reference to voters when he said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters.

Lou Melius

Tygh Valley