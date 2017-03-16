Letter to the Editor: Teen got it right

To the editor:

If any readers of the Chronicle missed the great column dated Sunday, March 12, on Page A4, please hunt for that paper and read what J.R. Scott, sophomore at The Dalles High School, wrote regarding pot stores in our town. Thank God we do have young people who are not afraid to voice concerns in our town. I do not know this young man – but good job! I’m proud of you, I thank you and I agree with you.

Donna Hackler

The Dalles