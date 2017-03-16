Letter to the Editor: Thanks J.R. Scott

To the editor:

Regarding the guest column of March 12 by J.R. Scott, a high school sophomore.

Thanks, J.R. Scott, you said it all. You restored my faith in the future generation.

What was the city council thinking to allow four pot stores in our city! Why would any city want this kind of blight on its town? As J.R. said, “Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should do it.” Do we really need this kind of money?

Consequences of this action will be far reaching; affecting our youth and the vulnerable, now and in the future.

Norman Bennett

The Dalles