Letter to the Editor: Thanks Spooky’s

To the editor:

It is interesting — yesterday, I heard someone say that this, The Dalles, was the darkest, most evil place they have ever been in the world. Yet, I live a life of happiness in The Dalles.

I’m not so Pollyannaish that I think our city is perfect, but I choose to enjoy the community and the people that I live with.

Part of that joy recently was that I asked the ownership of Spooky’s to help a group that I was involved in go on a mission trip to Papua Indonesia. They are more than facilitating in our need and, in fact, supported us financially above and beyond what we asked.

So, I want to thank Spooky’s for being a good citizen and part of what makes this town a good place to live. I want to thank Spooky’s for being an institution in this town, being a place that my children could enjoy when they were growing up, being a place that I enjoy eating at today, but, more importantly, supporting this community in ways that many don’t see.

Wayne von Bostel

The Dalles