Letter to the Editor: Truthful reports

As of Thursday, March 16, 2017

To the editor:

RaeLynn, it is so nice that we have you and your fortitude in reporting news of our Republican Party’s activities truthfully.

The slanderous attacks of the Democrats on our president is sickening — no wonder the sick demonstrators and protesters are flaunting their noise. I just wanted you to know that you are very much appreciated and please continue your very interesting commentaries.

Judith Bartell

The Dalles

