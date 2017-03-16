Letter to the Editor: Truthful reports

To the editor:
RaeLynn, it is so nice that we have you and your fortitude in reporting news of our Republican Party’s activities truthfully.
The slanderous attacks of the Democrats on our president is sickening — no wonder the sick demonstrators and protesters are flaunting their noise. I just wanted you to know that you are very much appreciated and please continue your very interesting commentaries.
Judith Bartell
The Dalles
