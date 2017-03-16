For the Record for March 16, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday March 16, 2017

Hospital Admissions

March 15: Micahsel Elli, Rufus.

Hospital Discharges

March 15: Terrence Erickson, The Dalles; George Bauman, Tygh Valley.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday afternoon from East 9th and Laughlin streets after a caller reported observing a vehicle hit a dog and not stop to check on the animal, which was returned to its owner.

Jeana Marie Green, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road and is accused of post-prison violations.

Wasco County

A caller reported the theft of a semi-automatic rifle, black with wooden handle, from the Rock Island Armory on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy responded to a dog complaint in the 4400 block of Highway 30 Tuesday afternoon. A black pit bull had apparently gotten out; owner said it only happened one time and dog is now tied up. A caller at the Maupin Market reported a dog had been out in a vehicle for several hours Tuesday afternoon with no food or water.



A caller concerned about dog’s welfare. Owner appeared to be living in his vehicle but as away at a tavern.

Deputies responded to a verbal domestic complaint Tuesday evening in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road.

Female reportedly trying to take some items from a location and male doesn’t want her to take them. Yelling reported. Couple recently ended relationship; both parties had lived at location and man wanted her to remove her belonging. Argument ensued over who owned some of the items. Deputy advised the two to work it out or take it to civil court.

Oregon State Police

Paul Alan Robertson, 29, Hood River, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 4400 block of Highway 30 and is accused of two counts of probation violation and contempt of court.

Parole & Probation

David James Jacobsen, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 4400 block of Highway 30 and is accused of post-prison violations.

Mindi Kim Simonton, 34, Maupin, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of post-prison violations.

Heather Carroll Coleman, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of West 6th Street and is accused of probation violation.

Wesley Lee Martens, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon near West 9th and Jordan streets and is accused of post-prison violations.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue personnel responded to ten calls for emergency medical services.

Lottery

Oregon

Wednesday, March 15

Powerball – 16-30-41-48-53; Powerball: 16; Multiplier: 3

Megabucks – 7-15-28-42-43-45

Win for Life – 18-22-30-33

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 7-8-5-6; 4 p.m. 6-1-0-4; 7 p.m. 3-7-8-3; 10 p.m. 0-8-9-8

Lucky Lines – 3-5-9-16-18-24-28-30

Washington

Wednesday, March 15

Lotto – 9-12-32-38-41-49

Hit 5 – 7-11-22-28-30

Match 4 – 1-2-10-21

Daily Game – 4-8-6