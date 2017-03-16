‘Sanctuary Campus’ debated at CGCC

Testimony was almost evenly split Tuesday on a proposal to make Columbia Gorge Community College a “sanctuary campus.”

Dozens of people – mostly students and college staff -- offered their views to the college board, which did not deliberate on the matter but said it will seek more input.

The testimony focused on whether the board should approve a resolution stipulating that the college not share student records containing immigration or citizenship status with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and/or Immigration and Customs Enforcement without a court order.

It would also bar federal immigration officials from enforcement action on campus without a valid subpoena, warrant or court order. The resolution would prohibit any college employee during working hours from participating in immigration enforcement on behalf of federal agents.

Many speakers who opposed the resolution said those stipulations are already enshrined in state law.

Oregon is a “Sanctuary State” and thus already committed to the protection of all students, including undocumented immigrants, they said. The resolution itself acknowledges that “the term ‘sanctuary college’ has no legal status and does not confer legal protection to students or their families.”

The resolution explains that it is intended to offer “a powerful statement of support to some of our most vulnerable students and their families at this time.”

“As an employee over the past nine years, I do not support creating a ‘sanctuary college,’” said college employee Adam Gietl. “It’s a false label. We already have a state law in place. Why put this label on our college when it offers no further protections to our students, and why risk federal funding and federal financial aid?”

Student Richard Jepson warned board members that President Donald Trump has tweeted threats of withholding federal funds to schools and communities that have adopted “sanctuary” status.

“You would risk denying access to higher education to the entire community,” Jepson said. “The resolution is a target on our back and a name on the president’s short list. I urge you to reject the resolution.”

Another speaker said students only learned about the sanctuary resolution about 10 days before the board meeting. She asked that it be postponed until May so students could learn more about it.

Rosalie Kelly, manager of the bookstore at CGCC, said she believed the resolution would provide meaningful support for students enrolled at the college.

“This resolution is an act of support,” Kelly said. “We have heard a lot of language that promotes fear: portraying immigrants as ‘bad hombres,’ rapists and criminals. I reject that.

“This is an opportunity to educate and dispel fear. If you are afraid of losing federal funding, I urge you to contact the cities and schools that have declared sanctuary for their communities. Please vote to make CGCC a sanctuary campus.”

Student Tristan O’Neal said he believed the resolution could be counterproductive.

“The move is well-meaning but short-sighted,” O’Neal said. “It changes nothing legally. It’s an act of defiance against the Trump administration, but students are here for an education, not to make a political statement.”

Another student said he relies on federal financial aid to pay for college, and he noted that approximately 85 percent of the college’s students receive financial aid.

“Putting a ‘sanctuary campus’ sticker on the school will further endanger these students by putting a spotlight on students here that might tempt the erratic hand of President Trump to withdraw federal funds,” he said.

Ryan Brusco, an academic advisor at CGCC, said he believed the sanctuary resolution is needed because of its important message.

“It’s a public declaration of support and love,” he said. “It sends a loud message of solidarity and unity. It sends a message of hope.”

Wasco County resident Greg Hastings said he thought the resolution was misguided.

“Taxpayers fund a wide variety of agencies, and we expect agencies to cooperate,” he explained. “The only effect of this resolution would be, at best, a lack of cooperation (with federal officials), or at worst obstruction. I urge you to reject this resolution.”

CGCC history professor Steven Shwiff said the resolution would be on the “winning side of history.”

“This school should tell the Hispanic community what we stand for,” he said. “We should support them and join them.”

“This is a time when the most vulnerable are scared and at risk,” one student said. “Federal funds have been at risk before. Power can come from taking a stand. Everyone should be safe and free to learn here, no matter where you came from.”

Once testimony was done, board chair Charlotte Arnold told the crowd that a decision would be made later.

“These were all very heartfelt, passionate, articulate statements,” Arnold said. “It is obvious we all as human beings have a stake in our future. There was a lot of information and points of view, and support or rejection on both sides of the resolution. We need to learn more.”

Arnold said the board will be considering a date to take a vote on the issue, adding that the Hood River campus also needed to be part of the conversation before the board made a decision.

“On behalf of the board, we want to share our appreciation and gratefulness,” she said. “Be assured we will not make a decision without a wholehearted discussion.”