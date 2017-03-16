Lord Farquaad (Felix Brantner), left, interrogates the gingerbread man as to the whereabouts of Princess Fiona (Stephanie Ligamarri-Kunz) in Farquaad’s quest to be king during a dress rehearsal at The Dalles High School Wednesday night. Among his guards are Andy Perez, Wesley Parker, Trinity Catron, Katelyn Kester and Megan Mitchell. The Dalles High School’s drama department presents “Shrek, The Musical,” beginning tonight at 7:30 p.m. Additional performances this week are March 17, also at 7:30 p.m. and March 18, 2 p.m. Performances resume next March 23 and 24, both at 7 p.m., and March 25 at 2 p.m.