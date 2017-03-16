TD boys lose 6-2 to Madras

Alex Lopez and Omar Rodriguez won their No. 1 doubles match, Pedro Lopez came out on top at No. 4 singles, and the rest of The Dalles boys’ tennis team showed some fight in Tuesday’s 6-2 loss to Madras.

“For the first match of the season, I was really pleased with how the boys played,” said TD head coach Shea MacNab.

The Dalles lost three straight singles matches, until Lopez put his team on the board with a 6-3, 6-3 winner at No. 4 singles.

On the doubles side, Lopez and Rodriguez came out on top in a decisive 6-4, 6-2 output.

“Alex and Omar are back together this year as doubles partners after playing our No. 3 and No. 4 singles spots last season. It was a great start for them winning their first match,” MacNab said.



In his No. 1 singles match, Quinn Wilson won the first set by a 7-5 score, but then lost the next two by margins of 3-6, 0-6.

James Pashek feel behind 1-0 in his No. 2 singles match, following a 0-6 score, but stormed back for a 7-5 second-set win to move this match into a third-set tiebreaker.

Pashek, however, wound up on the wrong side of a 4-6 outcome for the loss.

“James had a great match,” MacNab said. “He started off slow, but as the match went on, he found his confidence and turned his match around.”

At No. 3 singles, Ethan Martin rounded out the action with a two-set loss by marks of 4-6 and 0-6.

Devam Patel and Jose Reyes lost their No. 2 doubles match in straight sets, Andy Lopez and Alberto Gallegos were outlasted in two sets at No. 3, and the No. 4 duo of Jordan Dexter and Edgar Contreras came up just short in a pair of 5-7, 2-6 losses.

TD hosts Sandy at 4 p.m. on Friday, and hosts Milwaukie in a non-league match at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.