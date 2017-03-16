TD girls tennis serves it up in season opener

With the rainy weather pushing The Dalles girls’ tennis team indoors for the majority of practices, head coach Debby Jones was happy to see her group start the season out in the open air for a non-league match in Redmond.

Robin Pashek dominated in her No. 1 singles match, and the No. 1 singles duo of Kiana Pielli and Abby Minnick added a straight sets victory for the team’s only two wins in a 6-2 loss on the road Wednesday against the Redmond Panthers.

Pashek got the Riverhawks started on the right foot against Ingrid Harris, only allowing two sets points, in what turned out to be a 6-2, 6-0 win.

Pielli and Minnick hit the court opposite Kali Davis and Taylor Cordell, winning their opening set by a 6-1 tally.

The Hawk tandem battled it out in the second set, and the outcome had to be determined in a tiebreaker round.

Pielli and Minnick hit for the final two set points to secure a 7-6 win, 7-5 in the tiebreaker.

Jones fields a roster of 42 athletes in her program, but her two mainstays, Pielli and Pashek, are penciled in to bring a high level of play as well as leadership to the table, as five of the 12 players were competing in their first varsity matches.

“Having Robin and Kiana at the top of our lineup is a real plus,” coach Jones said. “They are strong players, who encourage and motivate the new wave of young players coming up. Robin has added some great variety to her game and used that to her advantage in a dominant performance. Kiana and Abby Minnick also gave us a good win at doubles.”

Jocelyn Hernandez (No. 2 singles), Yahaira Alvarez (No. 3 singles) and Lupita Contreras (No. 4 singles) ended up losing their matches in straight sets.

At No. 2 doubles, Maggie Corey and Ellie Trujillo had a close 7-5 opening-set loss to Ashley Green and Jaycee Chango, but the Panther duo finished strong with a 6-0 second-set win.

Natalie Varland and Liz Leon lost in two sets at No. 3 doubles, and the No. 4 team of Jessica Vega and Saray Garcia lost in two sets.

“For the most part, it was what I expected. We are a mix of very strong to very young,” Jones said. “We have 42 girls out, the most ever for The Dalles tennis. Half of those girls had never picked up a racket before.”

With such a large roster, Jones called up assistant coach Chelsea Gay to help with the fundamentals and mental aspects of the game.

So far, the transition has been seamless.

“We wouldn’t be able to handle these numbers without Chelsea,” Jones said of her assistant. “She brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience to our program.”

After tonight’s home match versus Sandy, the Riverhawks make a trip to Milwaukie for a non-league match at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.