City approves local grants for this year

A grant program approved by The Dalles City Council in 2015 will soon be helping local organizations meet their goals.

On March 13, the city council voted unanimously to approve six grants authorized through the city’s “local grant policy,” which was set up by the council on Nov. 23, 2015.

According to a memorandum from City Manager Julie Krueger, the local grants are a vehicle to allow nonprofit groups “to apply for funding assistance for projects that would promote economic development, tourism, or social benefit to the community.”

“The policy is tied to the annual budget process, with applications accepted each year during the month of January,” explained City Manager Julie Krueger.

For fiscal year 2017-18, the city received six applications for grants and tentatively approved funding for all of them.

“The budget still needs to be approved by the budget committee. Those meetings are in May,” said City Clerk Izetta Grossman. The six projects to be funded include:

• Home at Last Humane Society: $2,000 to pay for a spay/neuter and licensing program;

• The Dalles Farmers Market: $1,630 to promote healthy food choices through education and vouchers;

• Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum: $5,000 to purchase an audio-visual system for museum;

• Mid-Columbia Senior Center: $7,000 to replace the floor in the dining room and kitchen;

• Youth Empowerment Shelter: $3,718 for a commercial dishwasher; and

• Education Foundation of School District 21: $500 to fund Oregon Poet Laureate Elizabeth Woody’s speaking appearance in The Dalles as part of the upcoming American Indian Cultural Festival in April.

Krueger pointed out that all the grants “address small needs that would make a significant difference to meeting the objectives of each organization.”

A total of $25,000 had been set aside for this fiscal year’s grant program, but the amount requested for funding came to just $19,848.

Mayor Steve Lawrence said he thought there would be more requests for financial assistance, as the grant program was advertised and the organizations that received funding in the 2016-17 fiscal year were notified by letter and encouraged to apply.

“I was a little surprised we did not get enough applications to pay out the entire $25,000,” Lawrence said.

“The $25,000 is a maximum,” explained Krueger. “So what happens now that they are approved for July 1, we will place the actual amount awarded into the budget for approval instead of the full $25,000.”

Lawrence said he was impressed by the projects on the list, and as an Army veteran who served in Vietnam, he said one project in particular caught his attention.

“I was very glad to see money given to the Veterans Museum, which will add a much-needed perspective for veterans and their families,” he said.

Representatives of the organizations requesting the grants expressed appreciation for the city’s financial support.

Scott McKay, executive director of the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, said the center’s kitchen and dining room badly needs a new floor, and the city’s grant program will provide a big boost in funding the project.

“The whole floor needs to be replaced. I think the floor was built with the building 30 years ago,” McKay said. “We’d like to have it completed in July, and with the assistance of this grant from the city and another grant, we are very close to having enough to do the floor.”

McKay said the upgraded floor will make a major impact on the senior center.

“It will make a big difference as far as the appearance of the center, and it will be much more inviting and warmer,” McKay said. “And it’s great timing, with the elevator project being completed in June.”

Livia Christensen, chair of the Youth Empowerment Shelter’s Board of Directors, said the commercial dishwasher YES requested funding for was high on the list of the shelter’s priorities.

“We need a dishwasher,” Christensen said. “What we have wasn’t suitable for a houseful of people.”

The shelter, located East Ninth Street in The Dalles, helps support young people dealing with troubled home lives. The facility can house up to 10 young people at a given time, providing them with a safe place to stay and three meals a day. With that many people, a regular dishwasher or washing dishes by hand just wasn’t feasible.

Christensen said she believes the city’s grant program, now in its second year, is very beneficial for the entire community.

“It’s important to support the community and all the people who live in it,” she said. “It’s a great way to give back to the population. It’s really important to have the help.”

Funds for the projects are expected to be available in the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts on July 1.

Grossman said grant recipients need to send the city an invoice for the cost of their respective projects.

“I will send them letters this week informing them of the award, pending budget approval, and reminding them to submit an invoice after July 1,” she said.