Portion of Historic Columbia River Highway closed

ODOT: PDX, Mt. Hood: The Historic Columbia River Highway will remain closed between Multnomah Falls and Angel's Rest until at least Monday while ODOT crews evaluate the source of a series of slides in the area. Five slides in the four days ending Thursday closed the road at milepost 16 and recent heavy rain has left the hillside unstable. ODOT will continue to monitor the site and will evaluate conditions next week after the expected weekend rainstorm passes.