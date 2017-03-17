For the Record for March 17, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday March 17, 2017

Hospital Dismissals

March 16 — Sharon Boyles, Dufur; Michael Elli, Rufus; Leonard Rankin, Wasco; Diane Sexton, The Dalles.

Accidents

The Dalles City

March 16, 10:42 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 15th and Mt. Hood streets. One driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device and no operator’s license. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Personnel responded to six calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A search warrant was executed Thursday morning in the 3500 block of Old Dufur Road. No further information as made available.

A criminal mischief report was taken Thursday morning from the 200 block of West 3rd Street after a business owner advised his building was tagged with graffiti. A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 1300 block of Trevitt Street after a victim reported her juvenile daughter stole her debit card and used it in town. The incident is under investigation.

A criminal trespass report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 1000 block of East 9th Street.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive after a victim reported some property was stolen from the locker room.

A theft report was taken Thursday evening from the 1800 block of West 2nd Street after an employee reported a suspect fled the store with unpaid merchandise.

Police responded to the 1600 block of East 13th Street Thursday evening after a caller reported her daughter was involved in a domestic dispute and was hurt during the altercation. An informational report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

William Jackson Lewis, 58, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 300 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kyle Lawrence Glebe, 22, Gresham, was arrested early Friday morning during a traffic stop near East 1st and Jefferson streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Wasco County

A second-degree criminal mischief report was taken Thursday morning from the 7000 block of Eightmile Road.

Regional Jail

Joshua Chad Condron, 29, no listed address, was transported by the department of corrections and jailed Thursday on Gilliam County charges of reckless driving, driving while suspended, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Parole & Probation

Carla Hazel Charley, 47, Warm Springs, was arrested Thursday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, March 16

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 4-6-5-7; 4 p.m. 2-2-5-9; 7 p.m. 5-5-5-4; 10 p.m. 1-6-2-5

Lucky Lines – 4-5-9-16-17-24-26-32

Washington

Thursday, March 16

Match 4 – 10-18-19-21

Daily Game – 9-9-7