Woman dies in stabbing

Charlene Caldwell was killed Thursday afternoon at 1021 E. Ninth St. Her grandson, Garrett Jack Brennan, 25, was arrested and charged with murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

An autopsy on Caldwell, who was 71, is set for today, but “it is believed the cause of death is a stab wound,” according to a press release from The Dalles Police Chief Patrick Ashmore.

An eyewitness, Tanya Lindsey, saw medics attempting CPR on a person outside the entrance of the fourplex building for probably 15 minutes before covering the body with a white sheet.

Police first received a call reporting a trespassing at 3:27 p.m. at the Ninth Street address, and five minutes later a second call came, reporting a stabbing.

Caldwell lived on Fifteenmile Road with her husband Jim. Brennan lives at the 1021 E. Ninth St. address.

Lindsey, circulation manager for the Chronicle, was delivering papers in the area when she saw numerous police cars race to the fourplex.

Lindsey saw a female standing outside the fourplex “very hysterically bawling” and another person was “just standing there” next to the crying female.

“The other kid was nonchalant, standing there, and that’s when the cop yelled at him to get on the ground,” said Lindsey, who identified that person as Brennan based on his booking photo.

She saw him handcuffed and put in a patrol car. The sobbing female was consoled by police and put in another patrol car, Lindsey said.

“The one was bawling hysterically and the other one was just kind of standing there. It was weird,” Lindsay said.

Lindsey was ordered by police to move her car from the area. She had been delivering a paper route for a girl who had taken the day off because it was her birthday.

Lindsey said it was “scary” to see events unfold. She worried that the multiple bystanders would get hit by police cars racing to the scene.

Brennan, who is being held without bail, has a court appearance today at 1:15 p.m., according to the press release.

Detectives from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, a detective from the Oregon State Police, and Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley all responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation.

Brennan was taken to the police station for questioning, and then booked into the regional jail shortly after 8 p.m.