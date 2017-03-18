Letter to the Editor: Feeding narcissist?

To the editor:

I worry that the international “Tell Trump he’s fired" postcard campaign (aka the “Ides of Trump” campaign) is more likely to backfire than to be effective. Why? For a narcissist:

• ALL attention is good attention, and feeds the narcissist's sense of self-importance. So if “everyone on earth” (as the campaigner organizers hope) sends a card to let him know how they think he is doing, the take-home for Trump will simply be “look at how many people are paying attention to me!”



• Trump already doesn't care whether or not the majority is for him, or how people think he is doing now. The popular majority did not elect him, and his response was to distort the facts of this in his favor. So a frontal attack is going to get the same response: the postcard-senders will all have been paid by some "hater organization" (or so he will tell us), emboldening him even further to wield his power against his opposition.

Reason to think otherwise? Please write on. But it’s important first to to consider whether this campaign is a strategically-sound act of dissent, or simply a collective act of venting.

Reactive expressions of rage simply beget more reactive rage...and our rage holds too much precious life-energy to squander on hate: we're going to need a lot of it for a long time if we are going to (as Thich Nhat Hahn has put it) "rebuild the village."

Donna Henderson

Maupin