Letter to the Editor: GOP plan is harmful

To the editor:

As a psychologist who worked frequently in The Dalles, I saw many people whose lives were seriously disrupted by lack of health care. The Affordable Care Act gave people not only medical care but also hope. Greg Walden is central in crafting the proposed health insurance bill in the House that will radically change the ACA. This bill will have a serious effect on many of his constituents.

In 2016 over 29,000 people in this Congressional district received their health care through the ACA Marketplace; 105,000 people received health care through expanded Medicaid. For many of these people, insurance will not be available under Walden’s bill. The most extreme instances are frightening. According to Kaiser Family Foundation data, a 64-year-old living on $25,000 income a year in The Dalles will pay almost $5,500 more each year in insurance premiums than they do now under the ACA.



This bill has tax cuts, but no one making less than $100,000 will see a penny of this money. Those who benefit the most are millionaires, who will get an average of $54,130 in tax cuts a year.

Obamacare needs to be fixed. But this plan will hurt too many of the people Greg Walden represents, especially those who are most vulnerable. Representative Walden, please don’t forget these people.



Dr. Carol Greenough

Tualatin